San Germán, Sabana Grande, Guánica, Lajas and Camuy are added to the list of municipalities declared disaster areas

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

—

Washington D.C. – Ten municipalities are still outside the federal declaration of a disaster zone, after access to an individual assistance program was approved in the last few hours for the municipalities of San Germán, Sabana Grande, Guánica, Lajas and Camuy, according to the Federal Agency for the Emergency Management (FEMA).

In total, there are now 68 municipalities in the disaster area declaration approved by the president of the United States, Joe Bidenfollowing the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Fiona.

Under FEMA’s assistance to individuals and families, in the event of disasters, residents of the 68 municipalities of Puerto Rico declared disaster areas will be able to claim economic aid and direct services -such as temporary housing- to cover needs that are not provided by insurance.

The president also authorized that for 30 days there be full federal funding for key emergency tasks, such as the restoration of the electrical system, drinking water service, food supply, shelter and debris removal.

In addition, it increased from $500 to $700 the critical assistance aid, independent of the individual assistance program, which benefits people displaced from their homes, who have immediate needs for medical, food or other expenses.

The island’s governments and their dependencies also have access to public assistance from FEMA.

The 10 municipalities that are today excluded from the declaration of a disaster area are: Aguada, Aguadilla, Culebra, Hatillo, Isabela, Las Marías, Moca, Quebradillas, Rincón and San Sebastián.

Disaster victims can apply for FEMA assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA app.