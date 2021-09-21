San Giorgio a Cremano; restyling of the Rodari and Malaguzzi complexes: “We finish to welcome students safely”

Schools, safety and efficiency. The administration of San Giorgio a Cremano, led by the mayor Giorgio Zinno, the programming relating to interventions on school structures continues and adds further improvement works in some structures, in order to make schools in the city even more welcoming and safe. In fact, the restyling works of the Rodari complex have been completed, to which recovery and improvement interventions have been added to the adjacent Malaguzzi complex, both belonging to the IC Massimo Troisi. In agreement with the Deputy Mayor and Councilor for Public Works, Eva Lambiase, a few months ago the facades of the Rodari complex, which houses the primary school classes, were refurbished. Works that also included the painting of the same and all the railings, as well as the frames of the frames.

As part of these already scheduled extraordinary maintenance activities, it was decided to also intervene on the smaller Malaguzzi complex (known as the former CRI) that houses the nursery school, with the same works: on the facades and on the windows. This is thanks to an economic planning that has allowed the institution to increase the number of interventions and thanks to the efficiency of the technical office that has completed the works simultaneously and in a short time. The colors of the facades of both plexuses, as well as those of the fixtures and railings, were chosen in agreement with the head teacher Antonietta Maiello, with which the administration works in constant synergy to improve the activities that concern the school community. Last year, again at the Rodari school, the waterproofing of the entire roof and 5 new bathrooms, one of which for the disabled, was also carried out.

“We give the schools and will always give the utmost attention – said the mayor – identifying the priorities to always guarantee our school community, the best conditions for tackling educational activities in safety, in increasingly welcoming and child-friendly structures “.