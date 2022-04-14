SAN GIULIANO The municipal pharmacy aims to open 24 hours a day

Revenue boom for the Via Tolstoy store

Revenue boom for the municipal pharmacy in via Tolstoy in San Giuliano: the accounts for 2021 recorded an increase of 30 percent for the shop which in the future should remain operational 24 hours a day. ‘objective, put in black and white in its programmatic documents, to attempt the path of non-stop opening.

It would be the only sign in the South of Milan constantly lit on the basis of other experiences gained in the Lombard metropolis. The mayor of Sangiuliano, faced with the positive results recorded in the final balance of the municipal Asf, comments: “After the appointment of the new board of directors, we will think about strengthening the service in order to assess what the response will be and in any case some steps will be taken gradual also taking into account the costs that the hourly extension requires “.

The higher volume of sales also offset the slight decline that was recorded in the other three pharmacies in 2021, a period still marked by the epidemic, due in particular to the decrease in revenues from prescriptions linked to the national health system. Furthermore, the municipal pharmacy in via Sanremo seems to have also suffered from the lesser presence of family doctors in the offices located in the immediate vicinity of the restaurant.

