San Jose Council Review: COVID Reinforcement Mandate, Police Reports

COVID-19 restrictions are being relaxed. Millions in Google money are ready to be spent. The city is looking at how it can improve its police department and make parks more family-friendly. This is what happened at the San José City Council meeting on March 1.

Reinforcement mandate repealed

In a 9-1 vote, the City Council revoked the COVID-boosting mandate for large events at city-owned facilities—less than a month after they implemented it.

Events with more than 50 people at facilities such as the SAP Center and the Performing Arts Center will no longer need to show proof of booster shots prior to entry. The city will align with state guidelines. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at indoor events with more than 1,000 people. These guidelines are also recommended by the state for outdoor events with 10,000 people, but are not required.

The move comes as the state and county loosen health orders. On Wednesday, the indoor mask mandate in Santa Clara County was lifted.

Councilman David Cohen was the only dissenter and wanted the city to wait and see the impacts of ending the mask mandate before repealing the city’s reinforcement policy.

Other councilmembers said it would be good to align with the state because it clears up confusion among residents.

“We need to rebuild trust with the public,” Councilman Dev Davis said. “Having a mismatch of mandates all over the place is not helpful.”

San Jose is also considering rolling back plans for a booster mandate for city employees.

Park Maintenance Update

The city parks department released its annual report on the city’s 260 parks and 63 miles of trails.

The department created a new way to assess the city’s parks, looking at amenities like benches, grass/grass, trash pickup, and playgrounds.

Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco, who represents Ward 5, made an impassioned plea, highlighting the inequities of park conditions in East San Jose.

He showed photos of Mayfair Park with its unkempt and graffiti-riddled restrooms; yellowed, unmaintained grass and an old playground scheduled to be replaced this year.

“Everything we do and everything we’re in charge of has to do with the value we place on our children,” Carrasco said. “They mean something to this city.”

Many councilmembers echoed his frustration and concern, and canvassed the department for improvement.

Parks Director Jon Cicirelli emphasized that new work plans are being developed for low-scoring parks and semi-annual checks to rate their performance.

“I think this system alone will move the needle,” Cicirelli said. “But fundamentally, it’s a resource issue.”

Police reports accepted

As part of the city’s broader discussion on police reform and accountability, the council reviewed three recently released reports by the independent police auditor.

The reports detail how the San Jose Police Department failed to follow procedures due to a lack of training that resulted in poor policing. One report notes how the local Latino population was disproportionately targeted by police use of force. It also shows how officers failed to properly file use-of-force reports and how the officers’ actions made the 2020 George Floyd protests more chaotic.

Police Chief Anthony Mata said that, at other police departments, recommendations like those in the reports have been shown to take $1 million and 5 to 10 years to complete.

“We are not those agencies,” Mata said. “The San Jose Police Department has consistently self-assessed its policies, procedures, and programs to improve these processes. And he is dedicated to providing the best police service possible.”

SJPD will return to the council in the fall with a progress report.

google backgrounds

San Jose is spending Google millions on economic recovery as the tech giant prepares to start expanding into the city with its Downtown West Project. By the time the project is completed a decade from now, Google will have doled out $200 million in community benefit funds.

Read more about how the city will distribute $4.5 million toward economic resiliency.

Contact Jana Kadah at [correo electrónico protegido] or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.