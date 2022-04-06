San Jose ready to say goodbye to COVID mask mandate

San Jose’s COVID-19 mask mandate may be coming to an end nearly two years after it was adopted.

The move would bring San Jose in line with the county and the state, which lifted mask mandates earlier this year in nearly all indoor public settings. The City Council needs at least eight votes at its Tuesday meeting to rescind the term, as opposed to a simple majority. If approved, it will take effect immediately.

San Jose’s mask mandate was implemented in June 2020 and has since required residents to wear masks indoors in public places. If it is repealed, residents, regardless of their vaccination status, will not be required to wear a mask except in certain settings, such as hospitals, jails, homeless shelters, long-term care facilities, and on public transportation.

Health experts and city officials said that while masks remain an effective tool against COVID-19, the timing makes sense to ease restrictions. This is because vaccinations are high and transmission rates are low. The seven-day rolling average in Santa Clara County is 168 new infections, a big difference from 1,922 in early February. More than 85% of the county’s eligible population is vaccinated and 69% is vaccinated as of March 30.

“It’s also a time of year when most people are outdoors, so it’s a good time to break mandates,” said Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at UC San Francisco. “We just have to be aware of possible setbacks in the winter or in the future.”

The mask mandate is one of the few remaining local regulations from the pandemic era, as lockdowns and vaccination mandates have reversed San Jose. But just like verifying or requiring vaccinations, business owners can still require masks in their own stores if they wish.

“I think that leaving the decision in the hands of the companies is a good thing,” Councilman Sergio Jiménez told San José Spotlight. “Most companies probably cater to the needs and wants of their clientele. So I think some businesses will continue to ask for masks, but others won’t.”

Michelle Mello, a professor of public health law at Stanford University, said the council’s upcoming vote is more about the role of the city than the role of masks.

“The question they’re trying to answer is, are things bad enough to justify taking people’s options away?” Mello told San José Spotlight. “I think it’s a reasonable time to raise that question, but it’s not a message that everyone should take off their masks and go about their business.”

Mello continued that COVID cases will likely increase once the mask mandate is lifted. But she is confident that residents will continue to wear masks, as many have been to neighboring cities that do not require face coverings.

“That is a natural consequence of lifting measures that we know are very effective in containing them,” Mello said. “But we can’t live under those measures forever, either.”

Santa Clara County lifted its mask mandate on March 2, two weeks after the state. South Bay officials have long touted that their COVID prevention efforts have been more stringent than those at the state and federal level, moves that have drawn criticism and frustration from residents.

However, Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody previously said these efforts helped save an additional 2,000 lives. If Santa Clara County had the same death rate as the state, the number of victims would have been closer to 4,000 people, according to the county’s estimate. The county would have lost more than 5,000 people if it had been at the national rate. The current mortality rate is 2,217.

Councilwoman Pam Foley said she hopes the mask mandate will be lifted on Tuesday because it would minimize confusion among residents as the rules would be consistent.

“Masks are a critical tool that we can use to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Foley told San José Spotlight. “But I miss being able to see people’s smiling faces. Facial expressions are very important to create empathy, compassion, understanding and to do business.”

San Jose councilmembers will vote on this at their meeting on Tuesday. Learn how to watch and participate.

Contact Jana Kadah at [correo electrónico protegido] or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

This story will be updated.