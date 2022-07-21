San Juan de Dios expands its medical staff with three new doctors in hospitalization

The San Juan de Dios Hospital in León continues to strengthen its medical staff with the incorporation of new professionals. In recent weeks, three specialists have joined the hospitalization area to improve the care provided to admitted patients. They are doctors Esmeralda Palmier Peláez (Internal Medicine), Lurdes Vargas Alata (Geriatrics) and Fátima Dolores Marrero Almeida (Family and Community Medicine).

Graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Valladolid, Dr. Palmier Pélaez (León, 1992) completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the La Paz University Hospital (Madrid) between 2017 and 2022. In addition, she has specialized training in Medicine Clinic, Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Treatment.

For her part, Dr. Vargas Alata, a graduate from the Latin American School of Medicine in Cuba, has a Master’s Degree in Bioethics from the Catholic University of Valencia (2011) and a Master’s Degree in Public Health from the University of Zaragoza (2017). , where he carried out a work focused on the ‘Telephone Consultation on Palliative Care to the Home Care Support Team of Sector 2 of Zaragoza’.

She is a specialist in Geriatrics from the Hospital Nuestra Señora de Gracia in Zaragoza (2014-2018) and is trained in Social Security Management by the Center for Financial Studies -CEF- (2019-2020).

He has worked as a geriatrician in the Paré Jofré hospitals in Valencia, Virgen de la Poveda in Madrid and San José in Teruel. She has previously worked as a family doctor in various health centers in the province of Valencia: Llíria, Alfafar and Alcásser.

Finally, Dr. Marrero Almeida has a degree in Medicine from the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and a Master’s degree in Palliative Care from the Pontifical University of Salamanca.

After completing the residency in Family and Community Medicine at the Extremadura Health Service (2017-2021) and being part of its Primary Care Team, at the Santa Cruz de la Sierra Health Center (Cáceres), he began his career in the Hospital San Juan de Dios de León in a commitment to “the close and personalized treatment of the patient”, as well as “his accompaniment during the different vital periods”.

An investment of 600,000 euros



On the other hand, the Hospital San Juan de Dios de León has begun this summer a series of remodeling works in its surgical area aimed at guaranteeing care that grows in volume and complexity, differentiating the care and isolation circuits between patients and favoring your safety in a space that is also comfortable for professional work performance.

Thus, after an investment of 600,000 euros, the surgical block, located on the fifth floor, will have four large operating rooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology (it now has three), as well as two other spaces designed for carrying out procedures of Major Ambulatory Surgery (MOS) that allow the patient to be treated safely and effectively without the need for admission. “All of them will have lead plates on the walls as shielding against radiation and LED lighting,” said the supervisor of the surgical area of ​​the San Juan de Dios Hospital in León, Diana Ramírez Merino.

On June 29, the San Juan de Dios Hospital in León successfully passed the follow-up audit of its quality management system for the surgical process according to the ISO 9001:2015 standard. This audit has had a special relevance for the center, since ten years have passed since the Hospital decided to incorporate the ISO 9001 criteria for the management of the surgical process from diagnosis to patient discharge, including diagnostic tests, preoperative and hospitalization. “The Hospital is proud to be able to say that no non-compliance was detected during the audit, which shows that all this time applying continuous improvement dynamics has a direct impact on the quality of the services we provide”, assured Ramírez Merino.