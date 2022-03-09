San Marcos Fair 2022: DATES, PRICE of tickets and LIST of confirmed artists

The fair from Saint Mark It is one of the most important events of the year, because with its various attractions, in addition to shows, it annually receives more than eight million attendees, however, it was suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but in this 2022 is back and the dates have already been announced dates, price from tickets and until the ready from artists confirmed.

Regarding datesthe San Marcos Fair 2022 will take place from April 16 to May 8, in the state of Aguascalientes, and in the huge space where it takes place, there will be, as usual, bullfighting events, art events, sports activities, exhibitions, gastronomy, as well as the expected musical shows.

Like every year, the famous verbena will feature concerts by artists national and international, as well as a wide variety of genres to satisfy the different tastes of the public. This is the ready from artists confirmed:

April 16 – Marco Antonio Solis

April 17 – Untouchable

April 18 – Pandora and Flans

April 20 – Guyana

April 21 – Coque Muñiz, Carlos Cuevas and Rodrigo de la Cadena

April 23 – Caifanes

April 24 – Carlos Vives

April 25 – Marc Anthony

April 26 – Siddhartha and Ximena Sariñana

April 27 – Molotov

April 28 – Danny Ocean

April 29 – The Rolling

April 30 – Rococo Pantheon

May 1 – Wrestling

May 2 – Floor 21

May 3 – Morat

May 4 – Zoe

May 6 – Band el Recodo

It should be remembered that access to San Marcos Fair 2022 It is free, except for concerts in the Palenque and the events in the Monumental Plaza of Aguascalientes. For the musical presentations, it is expected that the prices of the tickets go from 300 to 3,000 pesos. The sale will begin this Wednesday, March 9 at the Palenque box office from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or they can also be purchased online through this link.