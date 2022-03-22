San Marcos: University Council annulled the admission exam in the specialty of Medicine

San Marcos University: Applicant could not hide his indignation when he learned live that they canceled the admission exam. (Photo: The Republic)

This Monday, March 21, the University Council deliberated on the nullity of the San Marcos admission exam and determined that the cancellation of the test in the specialty of Medicine is approved.

According to the journalist Carlos Contreras of the newspaper La República, despite the fact that Ramón admitted that he advanced his opinion by declaring the nullity of the admission exam, however, when it was his turn to decide, he voted to put the process on hold.

“With six votes in favor, the University Council annulled the admission exam in the specialty of Medicine”, the press man said on his Twitter account.

In other statements, Jeri Ramonstated that he will await the results of the investigations carried out by the Public ministry about the filtration of the admission exam 2022-II.

“Their names will be released publicly and they will not be allowed to enter any public university,” emphasized the authority of this house of university studies. Let’s remember that something similar happened in 1977, when the admission exam was also annulled due to corrupt behavior in the process.

As is known, last Saturday the rector announced the decision to cancel the test and with a speech in hand assured that they will reach the last instances.

You have to be brave to make this decision. I know there will be a lot of questioning, but the image of San Marcos cannot continue to be violated. I want to make it clear that if this has been happening before, it will not happen again. This is a consequence of previous years. We have broken the record of how the scores and the simile of the notes have been given, and today more than ever corruption must come out of San Marcos”, said.

“If it is detected that a student bought the test, those students will be corrupted forever and will never be able to enter the university”, he added.

WHEN WILL THE NEW UNMSM ADMISSION EXAM BE?

During the council session, it was determined that the reexamination of the Universidad Mayor de San Marcos will be on April 2 and will have all the security measures to prevent further leaks.

“On April 2, the engineering exam and all those that are pending must be taken (…) The medical school would also be included. Engineering and medical school go exclusively”, Rector Jeri Ramón pointed out.

“We will ask the Navy, we will ask the Dini (National Intelligence Directorate), we will ask all services to take all security measures that day, but we have to end this,” narrowed down

Ramón also called on the student community to continue participating in the admission process so that they do not lose the opportunity to continue studying.

“When I spoke with them I asked them to enter the testing process, another comes when the test is over and is accompanied to the pavilion where the destination of the test has to go to accompany the one who recensions and then verify the count, because at that moment they can do it to us,” he said.

Something that applicants will not be able to do is enter with a mobile device, such as tablets, cell phones, laptops, USBs, among others.

