San Michele will control mosquitoes via satellite. It is used to prevent terrible tropical diseases in Europe too – Chronicle

TRENTO. Control mosquitoes (also) from space. It seems a paradox and instead is the fulcrum of Eywa (Early WARning System for Mosquito-borne Diseases), the advanced early warning system for diseases transmitted by mosquitoes, a project coordinated by the National Observatory of Athens whose development the Institute participates in. experimental zooprophylactic of the Venezie (IZSVe), the Edmund Mach Foundation (FEM) and the University of Trento.

The problem is serious: 80 percent of the world’s population lives in areas where at least one of the main mosquito-borne diseases is present, territories where diseases such as malaria, chikungunya, dengue, yellow fever or Zika cause over 700,000 deaths a year.

The European Commission has thus launched an award to finance the best prototype which, based on geo-spatial data, allows monitor mosquitoes and prevent the transmission of diseases to humans.

The Eywa system was the best of all, winning the first prize and receiving a grant of 5 million euros. “The project has seen collaboration between various countries, and its success is based on the meeting of very different professionals, from entomologists to mathematicians” declares Gioia Capelli, health director of the IZSVe “Once again, vector-borne diseases teach us how necessary is the sectoral multidisciplinary approach to health today “.

Among the numerous data that make up the Eywa system, there are those obtained through the activity of entomological sampling in Trentino, an action carried out by the Edmund Mach Foundation. “The research activity of the FEM that coordinates the provincial table on the monitoring of the tiger mosquito and other species of vectors of health interest – explains Annapaola Rizzoli, head of the Ecology Unit applied to health of the Research and Innovation Center – plans to carry out sampling on the mosquito species of greatest interest for health, but also laboratory analyzes aimed at studying the vital parameters of the species, including the study of food preferences, and the development of mathematical models ».

The more data collected, and the richer they come from, the more mathematical models capable of reading them are needed. «Our group – explains Andrea Pugliese, a mathematician from UniTrento – had been working for some time on West Nile virus infection modeling, one of the diseases transmitted by mosquitoes. A expertise that we put at Eywa’s service to create a system that had good levels of predictivity, to study the incidences of viruses in the various areas ».