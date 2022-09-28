San Miguel and sardines ‘IFA’, Emily Ratajkowski’s diet in Ibiza

Refrigerator in hand and an unforgettable day at the beach. The 31-year-old model takes advantage of the last days of the beach to enjoy a ‘flat shot’ by the sea.

when everyone thought that the summer postcards had come to an end, Instagram surprises us again with its ‘momentazos’ that are worthy of being highlighted. Because summer for some is not over and Emily Ratajkowski continue enjoying those little pleasures in life that beach days give us: a good homemade snack.

How happy we can be with so little. In summer we realize that we don’t need big things to feel lucky. A day at the beach needs nothing more than good company and a carrycot with everything you need and something to snack on. And it is that even international models and queens of ‘street style’ totally agree with us or, at least, Emily Ratajkowski has let us know.

“Pi Cove”. The model who is taking advantage of until the last day of good temperatures to get to know the beaches of Ibiza and enjoy each of its corners, He does not waste time and focuses his latest publication on the plans that have nothing to envy to the posture. His plans do not lack detailof course, the paradisiacal corners have a lot to do, but they have more to do the little details that make a day at the beach an unforgettable day.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Super Flattering Bikini See 6 photos

In one of her last posts, in addition to showing off a ‘great body’ with her tropical triangle top bikini, she has decided to show her most natural, refreshing and happy side. Yes, Emily is also one of those take the cooler to the beach with a cold drink and something to snack on during the day. She also finds the pleasure of life in those small appetizers, in those beach memories of ‘walking around the house’ that surpass even the most ‘Instagrammable’ world.

– Emily Ratajkowski wears the look that you can recreate with clothes from your closet.

– Emily Ratajkowski gets a haircut live on TikTok.

The model lying on the shore of the sea, wearing a ‘great body’, enjoying a San Miguel, some sardines… Could there be a better plan? The answer is no. He has summarized in a publication the sensations of summer, but also the naturalness of the plans, like life itself. And for this reason, we are passionate about summer, for having happiness at hand in an instant, the happiness of nature. Summer, come back to us!