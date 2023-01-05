SAN NICOLÁS WILL RECEIVE MORE THAN $10 MILLION

It is what the provincial government will turn to the municipalities for the costs involved in participating in the 2022 Buenos Aires Games.

The Government of the province of Buenos Aires formalized the granting of non-refundable contributions to 48 municipalities with the aim of paying off the investment made in the 2022 Buenos Aires Games. In this sense, it will disburse more than $531. A San Nicolás will touch $10,759,050.

Through Decree No. 2102, published in the Official Gazette this Thursday, a total of $531,096,205.00 was established “for the purpose of solving the expense of Economic Support for the Provincial Final Stage of the Buenos Aires Games 2022 ”.

Likewise, it authorized “the Ministry of Community Development, through its corresponding areas, to execute the expense that demands the payment of the non-reimbursable contributions granted by the preceding article and to make the corresponding transfers in favor of the municipalities.”

The funds transferred are to “cover the transportation, lodging and food expenses of the finalist delegations.”

Among the municipalities that receive the most funds are: La Matanza ($30,539,500); La Plata ($26,938,295); Bahía Blanca ($24,057,100); Moreno ($18,387,525); Parchment ($18,119,100); General Villegas ($17,816,400); Merlo ($15,684,425) and Olavarría ($14,606,800).

Each allocation consists of three items, according to the categories of participants registered in each district. Of the total of $10,759,050 assigned to San Nicolás, $9,190,050 correspond to Youth, $1,411,000 to Adults and $158,000 to registered in the Culture category.

The neighboring municipalities of Pergamino ($18,119,100) and San Pedro ($9,933,150) also appear among the 48 districts with allocations.

the medal table

The Buenos Aires Games, in its 31st edition, came to an end with a more than encouraging balance in terms of the participation of athletes: more than 30,000 from different sports and cultural disciplines.

The final competitions, which took place in Mar del Plata, left Lomas de Zamora in front of the medal table (41 gold, 17 silver and 8 bronze), followed by the hosts (38 gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze) and La Matanza, in third place, with 32 gold, 37 silver and 23 bronze medals.

Behind them are La Plata (29-17-15); Florencio Varela (24-21-10); Moreno (12-24-15); Quilmes (23-16-14); Admiral Brown (23-7-9); Parchment (10-21-12) and Avellaneda (7-17-2). San Nicolás was ranked 26th in the medal table, with 7 golds, 6 silvers and 11 bronzes.