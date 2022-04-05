San Remo Music Awards starts tomorrow with a luxury program

San Remo Music Awards is a reality thanks to the joint effort of the Ministry of Culture, the Recording and Musical Editions Company, Egrem and the Cuban Institute of Music.

SRMA starts tomorrow until the 10th and will include concerts, an international business fair, a fashion show, a culinary event and the main course will be the interpretation contest where 16 young talents will measure their talent in various galas.

According to reports at a press conference this Monday, artists from five countries and some of the best exponents of Cuban music will arrive to the largest of the Antilles. Some of them are already in Havana and the rest will join as long as their work commitments allow it.

Italian musicians such as Gatto Panceri (author of the song “Vivo por ella” or “Vivo per lei”, popularized by Andrea Bocelli), Michele Pecora, Ricardo Cocciante, Rossella Zitiello, Sonia Mazza and Sara Scognamiglio are part of the guests at this cultural festival that ponders the cultural ties between Cuba and that European country.

Also participating in the SRMA will be fashion designer Nino Lettieri, Sami (Samuel) Castelini, a Mexican artist, winner of the talent show La Academia and an important composer of soundtracks for telenovelas, and Pilar Boyero, a Spanish singer, presenter and teacher specializing in copla.

For Cuba, the Moncada Group, Alejandro Falcón, Gastón Joya, Rolando Luna, Yaroldi Abreu, Oliver Valdés, the Septeto Habanero, Tania Pantoja, Suset Orieta, Elain Morales, Abel Geronés, Mayito Rivera, Pedrito Calvo, Osdalgia, Duany stand out. Ramos, Niurka Reyes, Dagoberto Vázquez, Tania Pantoja, María Victoria, Adrian Berazaín, Lachy Fortuna, Waldo Mendoza, just to name a few.

Likewise, the tribute to Raffaella Carrá stands out in the program with the performance of Haila María Mompié and Suset Orieta, on Saturday, April 9 at the National Theater.

At the press conference, Flabio Ferrari, director of operations for the SRMA brand, thanked San Remo for being a reality and reiterated that this initiative is an opportunity for young talents to travel the world and show their art. And, as Cuba has a quarry of musicians of excellent quality, it also deserved to host the event.

Recommendations of Cubadebate in the SRMA

Wednesday, April 6 (8:00 pm) National Theater: Opening Verdarte Company – Performance of the national jury for its presentation – Presentation of 16 contestants – Night of Italy potpourri of Italian music Tania Pantoja, Suset Orieta, Elain Morales and Abel Geronés

Thursday 7 (8:00 pm) National Theater: Opening Ballet Tropicana – Duets of finalists with figures of Cuban music Mayito Rivera / El Nene / Pedrito Calvo / Osdalgia Lesme / Duany Ramos / Niurka Reyes / Dagoberto Vázquez / Tania Pantoja / Elaín Morales / María Victoria / Abel Geronés / Suset Orieta / Adrian Berazaín / Annys Batista / Freddy Vera / Lachy Fortuna – Song medley for female voices – International jury performance invited for its presentation. Guests from Italy, Spain and Mexico – Presentation of dance groups

Friday 8 (8:00 pm) National Theater: – Opening Ballet Parisien – Elimination cut from 16 to 10 contestants – Presentation of invited Italian artists – Acoustic version of the contestants’ songs – Cuban Music Medley: tribute to Caballero del Son Adalberto Álvarez. They will act: Mayito Rivera, Pedrito Calvo, Lachy Fortuna

Friday 8 (11.00 pm) Club 500: Concert A Bridge to Havana 2022 edition. Cast: – Invited group (Spain) – Karamba and guests (Pedrito Calvo, Tania Pantoja) (Cuba) – Guest artist (Mexico) – Mariachi Habana – Waldo Mendoza (Cuba)

Saturday 9 (8:00 pm) National Theater: – Tribute to Raffaella Carrá. Performance by: Haila María Mompié and Suset Orieta – Interpretation of themes by foreign guest artists: – Interpretations by foreign guest artists: Winners in other countries of previous editions of the San Remo Music Awards – Announcement and presentation of the winning contestants – Presentation of the Ballet Revolution

See also: