San Salvario beats money, the bill at the restaurant is paid with the social bitcoin – Corriere.it

«We have decided to attribute an economic value to positive social actions by creating a virtual currency. The reason? Encourage them, generate a flywheel of solidarity gestures with multiple protagonists and based on an innovative cryptocurrency system. In this way every positive conduct will be transmissible and expanded ». Like this Angelo Perez, Director of Innovation, Development and Institutional Affairs of Exar Solutions (a social enterprise operating in the field of active labor policies), presents the Community Coin project, promoted in collaboration with the Eco dalle Città association and the Casa del Quartiere di San Salvario. In fact it is a social barter, where everyone earns something and nothing is wasted. In fact, it all begins in the city markets, through the collection of unsold goods thanks to a network of volunteers. The fruit and vegetables are then distributed to the associated restaurants of the city, which in exchange will offer a lunch or dinner of equal value to the less affluent families identified by the Casa del Quartiere di San Salvario.

The advantages? Companies that otherwise would remain outside the solidarity circuit are involved, while people in difficulty are guaranteed an experience of normality and social inclusion. «The players of the circuit will simply have to access the Community Coin platform – continues Perez – which will regulate the exchange relations. To facilitate use, each coin will be worth one euro, but it will not be exchangeable with ordinary currency. Calls will be issued every week for both restaurants and Turin families, where you can submit your candidacy. The venue will receive the unsold food, while the selected families will get a coupon in their digital wallet, a real virtual currency. For the transition it will be enough to use the mobile phone ».





The project will officially start in November, but in the meantime the part of the collection has been tested: in 8 days, 600 kilos of fruit and vegetables were saved. It is therefore evident that the initiative also intervenes in the fight against food waste, creating a chain of circular economy and environmental sustainability. «One of the most relevant needs today is food – he says Luca Oliva, manager of Exar – that’s why we decided to start from the markets. Furthermore, citizens enjoy a less passive experience than receiving a mere package of food, and less “ghettoizing” than being in the queue at social canteens frequented only by poor people ».

In addition, this innovative model of social economy can also be extended and applied to areas other than food: "It can be used for any service and proximity good – he explains Roberto Arnaudo, director of the Casa del Quartiere di San Salvario – adding new opportunities for integration and help to citizens, with a view to enhancing the local economic, social and relational capital ».