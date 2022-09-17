San Sebastian Film Festival 2022: a 70th edition full of good cinema and stars (despite the last-minute withdrawal of Glenn Close)

The great cinematographic event of our country, the San Sebastián Film Festival, kicks off today in no less than its 70th edition, a historic and round figure that will be celebrated with a great poster, both in terms of quantity and quality of the films projected as at the level of stars that will visit Donostia these next few days.

The start, however, has had a small bump after Glenn Close, who was going to preside over the jury, suddenly canceled his attendance at the last moment due to a family emergency.

“I deeply regret not being able to participate in the festival due to a family emergency that requires me to stay home. I apologize to the festival, the jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia Awards and the public for not being able to be there to celebrate with them,” the actress said in a statement.

The director of the festival, José Luis Rebordinos, lamented his absence, but also stressed in The Basque Journal that the event will not tarnish: “It is clear that we are upset. Having a president of the jury who falls three days before the opening of the festival is hard. It already happened on another occasion with Chazz Palminteri in 2003. I tell my team that in cases like this we can’t do anything, five minutes to cry and in the sixth to move on”.

And so they have done, naming the Argentine producer Matías Mosteirín as the new president of the jury. (Wild Tales, Truman), who will be accompanied by the writer Rosa Montero and the filmmakers Tea Lindeburg, Antoinette Boulat, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese and Hlynur Pálmason.

Among the big stars who have confirmed their presence, the Donostia Awards especially shine, as they do every year, starting with the French actress Juliette Binoche, who is also the star of the festival’s official poster. It makes sense that a performer with more than 70 films under her belt is the face of the event in its 70th edition. one of the last, Fire, with which Claire Denis won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the last Berlinale, will be screened at the Kursaal during the award ceremony.