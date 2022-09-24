San Sebastián Film Festival 2022: Ana de Armas sweeps the Zinemaldia: the ‘glamour’ took a while but it came like a gale

It was like a gale. with the actress

Anne of Arms the temperature of festival ‘glamour’ skyrockets. She did not lack anything to be the star profile: she arrived two hours later than announced, she was charming with those who were waiting for her and she lent herself to a good number of ‘selfies’ with the many fans gathered at the door of the

Maria Cristina.

It is the magic and mystery of arrivals, which has a whole ritual. They are supposed to arrive at the hotel at that time after a long trip, but in the case of the big stars, sometimes it is just “a theatrical performance”: sometimes they have had a previous stop to groom themselves and look good in the photos. happened with

Penelope Cruz and it happened yesterday with

Anne of Arms. There were rumors that claimed to have seen it in the morning of pintxos in the Old Town, but the

rebordinos denied that version to graphic reporters.

There is even more mystery with

Liam Neeson. At the Festival no arrival time is given, it is only ensured that it will be there today in the morning at the press conference and at night at the closing ceremony. Perhaps he has spent days incognito in the city and its surroundings?

transparent was

Diana Krugerthe other actress who comes to present ‘Marlowe’, the closing film, along with Neeson himself, the director

Neil Jordan and the writer

John Banville, which resurrected Detective Marlowe created by Raymond Chandler. The German interpreter was broadcasting her trip on social networks. “Let’s go️. San Sebastián here we come », she wrote on Instagram next to a heart before embarking on Country. Hours later she appeared before María Cristina and, to the surprise of some fans, accompanied by her partner

Norman Reedus, one of the protagonists of ‘The Walking Dead’. The popularity of the two made them split up when signing autographs and starring in ‘selfies’ with the public, to the point that the American actor was asked to enter when his wife had been inside the hotel for a while.

This is how his arrival was covered from the Tik Tok profile of El Diario Vasco:

But let’s go back to Ana de Armas, the young actress who, with the permission of

Juliette Binoche Y

Penelope Cruz rises to the reign of festival tinsel. The protagonist of ‘Blonde’, who today appears before journalists and attends the screening of her film at the Victoria Eugenia, she spent ten long minutes with the public, who shouted “pretty” at her. Unlike what happened a few weeks ago at the Venice festival, she did not accompany him during her visit to San Sebastian

Brad Pittproducer of the film, but the “anadearmasologists” stressed that her boyfriend, also an actor and businessman

Paul Boukadakis.

It was an intense day of arrivals, because the Mexican director also came

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, which presented the film ‘Bardo, false chronicle of some truths’ in the Perlak section. Actors

Edward Fernandez Y

Barbara Lenniefrom ‘The crooked lines of God’, also animated the festival Friday.

Let’s talk about dinners, because two large tables were the stars of the Zinemaldia yesterday. In the María Cristina the hotel celebrated, in collaboration with the Festival, the so-called dinner ‘

Maitia‘, for the benefit of Unicef. Invited by the contest and local authorities I attended a gala meeting served by a luxury team:

Elena Arzack (Arzack),

Andoni Luis Aduriz (Mugaritz),

Aitor Arregi (Elkano) and

Daniel Lopez (Kokotxa). At the event, presented by

Meadow Kingsthey acted

alex ubago,

Kukai Dance and the painter

Quim Moyawho recreated the poster for the 1989 Festival over dinner, in which

bette davis received the Donostia.

About Liam Neeson it is only known that “he will be at the press conference this morning and at the closing ceremony tonight”



The Culinary Zinema closed with Virgilio Martínez’s Central de Lima dinner, second on The World’s 50 Best list



Another first class dinner was being held at the same time: the

Culinary Zinema lived last night the closure with the Peruvians

Virgil Martinez and his wife

Pia Leon. It was the world premiere of ‘Virgilio’, the documentary by

alfred oliveri about the chef at Central, in Lima, who this year ranked number 2 in The World’s 50 Best, and at night Virgilio and his team served the menu that reflected his way of understanding gastronomy and the ecosystem of Peru . The dialogue in the morning with the BCC students was especially moving for the couple.