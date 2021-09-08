San Sebastian Film Festival, controversy over the lifetime achievement award to Johnny Depp – Magazine

It took a few hours for the controversy to break out, which is now assuming considerable dimensions. It all started on 9 August, when the San Sebastian Film Festival, the most important Spanish film festival, announced the award of the Lifetime Achievement Award to actor Johnny Depp. Some dissenting voices immediately arose that eventually found a megaphone in CIMA, the association that brings together Spanish women who work in the world of cinema and audiovisuals. Cristina Andreu, the president of the association, said she was “very surprised” by the decision and commented that “it puts the Festival and its management in a very bad light, as well as passing on a terrible message: it doesn’t matter if you are guilty of abuse as long as you are a good actor. ”

Johnny Depp accused of being guilty of abuse

The controversy arises from the recent private and judicial events of Johnny Depp, accused by

ex wife Amber Heard of having verbally and physically abused her: a statement partially mitigated by Heard herself at the time of the divorce, in January 2017, but remained on the plate in the following years. So when the tabloid Sun called Depp a “wife beater,” he decided to sue for defamation, leading to a highly publicized trial that eventually saw him.

miss in the classroom. A second appeal to the court is currently open, which will be discussed in April 2022: it refers to an article written by Heard and in which the relationship with Depp was defined as “abusive”. Statement overturned by the person concerned, who accuses the ex-wife of having been the abusive part of the couple.

The San Sebastian Film Festival award is not the only one

The clash with Amber Heard had repercussions on the career of Johnny Depp, who for example had to abandon the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ saga. At the same time, however, there are awards from the Festivals:

San Sebastian (September 17-25) is the one that makes the most noise because it is a rather important event, at an international level. But also the

Karlovy Vary of the Czech Republic will honor the actor in its 2021 edition (20-28 August). In both cases, the press releases underline the versatility and talent of Johnny Depp, completely silencing his private affairs. And the controversy could only explode.

The controversies

Returning to the president of CIMA: after stigmatizing the decision of the San Sebastian Film Festival, Cristina Andreu said that the association “is studying new actions” to carry out. Apparently, though,

we are facing a wall against a wall: the Festival does not comment on the statements of the CIMA, it refuses to answer the questions of the journalists and in short, it behaves as if the controversy did not exist. At this point it is hard to believe that he will back down. In short, we will probably see what already happened for example in 2020, when Roman Polanski won the César as best director thanks to the film ‘The officer and the spy’, leading actress Adèle Haenel and director Céline Sciamma to controversially abandon the ceremony. award ceremony. That is, the prize will be awarded anyway and there will be dissensions outside and perhaps inside the Festival building.

