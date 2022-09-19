San Sebastian Film Festival: Penélope Cruz’s emotion, Juliette Binoche’s Hollywood “stick” and Olivia Wilde’s stunning look

In the framework of San Sebastian Film FestivalArgentine director Diego Lerman premiered Alternatehis sixth film, starring Juan Minujin, Alfredo Castro, Renata Lerman, Barbara Lennie and Rita Cortese. The film shows the contrasts between the middle class to which the character of Minujín belongs, a university professor and poet, who returns to his suburban neighborhood where his father runs a community kitchen, a role played by the Chilean Alfredo Castro, in an area crossed by marginality.

The director Diego Lerman surrounded by the Chilean actor Alfredo Castro, the Spanish Barbara Lennie and the Argentines Renata Lerman, Juan Minujín and María Merlino in the presentation of El suplente ANDER GILLENEA – AFP

Within the framework of the festival that takes place in the north of Spain, the actress Penelope Cruz received the 2022 National Cinematography Award at the Tabakalera International Center for Contemporary Culture. “Never stop protecting and caring for our cinema, it is an important part of what makes us recognize and understand each other,” said the Madrid-born actress upon receiving the award from hands of the Spanish Minister of Culture. The actress of so many movies Pedro Almodovar dedicated the award to her husband, Javier Bardem, and her children, already on the verge of tears, accompanied by actors and friends Goya Toledo and Luis Tosar. The actress donated the 30,000 euros of the prize to the Platform for People Affected by Mortgages, the Cancer Unit for Advanced Therapies of the Hospital de la Paz and the assistance fund for filmmakers, created by her deceased mother-in-law, the actress Pilar Bardem.

Actress Penélope Cruz poses after receiving the National Cinematography Award granted by the Spanish government at the San Sebastián Film Festival

But one of the indisputable figures of the festival is the French actress Juliette Binoche, who received the Donostia Award in recognition of his career. During his time at the festival, which began on Friday with the screening of the Spanish thriller Model 77by Alberto Rodríguez, and which will conclude next Sunday, the exquisite performer recalled her experience filming with the late Jean-Luc Godard and defended the value of her own artistic independence.

“You don’t have to work within the macho codes”, he maintained in statements that were reproduced by the AP agency. Binoche was already a star in France when his performance in The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1987), by Philip Kaufman, marked her leap to international fame. In 1993 she displayed all her sensuality in the evocative and unforgettable cult film blue, under the direction of Krzysztof Kieślowski. For his memorable performance in The English Patient (1996) won an Oscar and a Bafta. In Chocolate would seduce the public again in the year 2000 and Certified copy, by Abbas Kiarostami, would make her worthy of the award for best female performance at Cannes, ten years later.

“Sometimes I’ve been called from Hollywood to play ‘wife of…’ roles. They do not interest me, because I do not want to be part of a system in which actresses are seen in a certain way -said the actress born in 1964-. I like independence, that’s how I was raised.”

The actress has collaborated with filmmakers such as Michael Haneke, Lasse Hallström, Abbas Kiarostami and Jean-Luc Godard, who died last week at the age of 91. She with Godard she acted in the controversial I salute you, Maria, 1985. “It wasn’t easy at all -he was honest- He wasn’t there to help me”. The artist recalled that when she did her first audition for the film, when she worked as a cashier in a supermarket, she had to recite a poem naked on camera. “It wasn’t exactly school recess,” she added, although she stressed that she felt “happy and excited” to have collaborated with one of the star directors of the Nouvelle Vague of French cinema.

Juliette Binoche at the San Sebastian Film Festival Alvaro Barrientos – AP

Within the framework of the San Sebastian Festival, Binoche will premiere the most recent film by French director Claire Denis, Avec amour et acharnement (Fire), along with the filmmaker and her co-star, Vincent Lindon. Denis spared no praise for the actress. “Whether it’s acting, taking care of her children, cooking for her mother or painting, Juliette does everything in depth, always with a way of living life to the full,” said the filmmaker. Avec amour et acharnement is the story of a love triangle in which Hana, Binoche’s daughter, and her husband, actor Benoit Magimel, also participate. The film won the Silver Bear for best direction at the recent edition of the Venice Film Festival, where it premiered worldwide. Argentina, 1985. The praised film by Santiago Miter in which they star Ricardo Darin Y Peter Lanzani It is also part of this festival that celebrates its 70 years of life.

“When an actress shoots a movie with someone she admires, there is always a synergy. If there is no risk, there is no art. Listening and looking are essential for me when composing a character -Binoche said about her approach to approaching her roles-. When I play a character, I don’t try to judge it. What interests me in a script is the inner journey of the character, her lights and contradictions. Everyone in this world is subject to evolution and my wish as an actress is to be able to reflect it.” In addition to Binoche, this year Donostia also includes the Canadian director David Chrononberg, with which the actress collaborated in Cosmopolis.

The singers Joaquín Sabina and Leiva together with the director Fernando León during the presentation of the documentary Feeling it a lot

Another of those present in San Sebastián is the singer and composer Joaquin Sabina, who came to the festival to present Feeling it a lot, biopic shot by the filmmaker Fernando León de Aranoa. Sabina’s meetings appear in the film in her apartment in the Madrid neighborhood of Tirso de Molina or scenes from a tour of Mexico in the framework of a long interview conducted by the director of the film and a friend of the composer.

As happened at the Venice Festival, actress Olivia Wilde presented Don’t worry, darling in San Sebastian and was once again the center of attention (this time for her impressive look)

But as sometimes happens at big festivals, not everything is award ceremonies, nights of emotions, expectations and red carpet photos that, so far, according to what the international press points out, the great entertainer was the American director and actress Olivia Wilde, who came to San Sebastian to present Don’t Worry Darling (Do not worry honey), projected in the Perlak section. A few weeks ago, as part of the Venice Film Festival, the film directed by Olivia Wilde starring Florence Pugh Y Harry Styles It was the center of several controversies due to the bad relationship between the actress and the director who had a new chapter at the Italian festival on the set.