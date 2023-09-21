San Sebastian Film Festival: Who’s Competing for This Year’s Golden Shell?

Spain’s San Sebastian International Film Festival (SSIFF) starts tomorrow and there’s every reason to be excited for a spectacular edition.

Held in the seaside village of Donostia-San Sebastian in the Basque Country San Sebastian International Film Festival The world’s most important Spanish-language film festival.

Advertisement

It’s a wonderfully intimate A-list festival, which neatly sums up the lively-but-busy autumn festival season after Venice and Toronto.

San Sebastian awards the Golden Shell top prize for Best Film, as well as the Silver Shells and Sebastian Awards, given to the film that best reflects the values ​​and realities of the LGBTQ+ community.

Javier Bardem, winner of the San Sebastián 2023 Donostia Award for Career Achievement, was featured on all the posters for this year’s 71st edition and sadly, due to “limitations imposed” he had to accept the award on stage until the 2024 edition. did not do. “As part of a strike called by the US Actors Union (SAG-AFTRA).”

This deprives this year’s festival of its biggest on-stage major star moment of the year.

However, the festival will also enjoy an impressive line-up of 71-films, as well as a jury of renowned French director Claire Denis alongside Christian Petzold, Fan Bingbing, Christina Gallego, Brigitte Lacombe, Vicky Luengo and Robert Lantos.

The festival opens with Hayao Miyazaki’s animated film boy and heron, which just had its opening night at TIFF in Toronto and will be playing at Lyon’s Lumière Film Festival in October. Producer Studio Ghibli described the film as “a grand fantasy” based on Japanese author Genzaburo Yoshino’s 1937 novel How Do You Live? A coming-of-age story about a young boy’s emotional and philosophical growth after death. His father’s.

Ghibli took the unprecedented step of doing no marketing for the film, releasing no trailer and no plot summary, hoping that fans would watch the film without any preconceptions.

boy and heron This will be the fourth Miyazaki film to be screened in San Sebastian. his previous films spirited Away, Ponyo And the wind rises Everyone graced the screen of the festival.

The line-up features an eclectic mix of established art house favorites and emerging talent.

These include people like Robin Campillo (120bpm), introducing its new feature red island, a coming-of-age story set in 1960-’70 Madagascar; Christie Puiu (Mr. Lazarescu’s death) and his mmxx, a group drama centered on four people (a doctor, her brother, her husband and a police inspector) who all suffer from their own personal issues; as well as American filmmaker Raven Jackson, whose first film, All dirt roads taste like saltWill compete for Best Picture.

produced by Moonlight Director Barry Jenkins All dirt roads taste like salt It has been described as a lyrical exploration of a black woman’s life and the stars in Mississippi. lady kingSheela Atim’s.

Advertisement

Other titles on our radar include PracticeThe latest Argentinian comedy from director Martín Rejtman (magic gloves, Christos Nikou’s (Greek Oscar entry Apple) New film (and first English language feature) nails, a romantic drama about an institution featuring an all-star cast including Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed, Jeremy Alan White, Luke Wilson and Annie Murphy who tests the presence of romantic love between couples; And the latest film from Australian director Kitty Green, whose prolific films jonbenet casting And Assistant The duo enthralled the audience at Berlinale.

His new film, Royal Hotel, had its world premiere at the 50th Telluride Film Festival on September 1 and has received very positive reviews. It is a psychological thriller about two backpackers, portrayed by Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick, who take jobs at a pub in the remote Australian outback run by Hugo Weaving’s character.

On top of Robin Campillo red islandFrance has a strong presence this year.

Both Xavier Legrand and Thomas Lilti joined Campillo in submitting films to the competition.

Legrand’s 2017 Venice-premiering film Juscu’a la garde (custody) was a tense masterpiece and his long-awaited second film, Successor ,Successor), tells the story of a designer who discovers a terrible secret in his family home after his father’s death. For Thomas Lilty (hippocrat, steady, a real job is a comedy-drama about the world of teaching, starring Vincent Lacoste, François Cluzet, Adèle Exarchopoulos and Louise Bourgoin.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, one title is causing a bit of a stir: a Netflix-backed documentary title don’t call me vealAbout Josue Urruticoetxea, the former leader of the Basque separatist terrorist group ETA, which murdered 883 people in its 60-year history.

ETA’s campaign was to create a separate Basque state in northern Spain and south-west France, before it was dissolved in 2018.

Uruticoetxea was arrested in France in May 2019, found guilty of being a member of a terrorist group. Due to lack of evidence, he was re-arrested in 2021 pending trial.

The inclusion of the doc as the opening film of San Sebastián’s Made in Spain line-up has been criticized due to the fact that it gives a voice to ururiticotaxia. An open letter signed by over 500 people called for the film to be removed.

Nevertheless, the festival’s director José Luis Rebordino stands by the film and says: “We do not agree with his opinion that the film No me llama turnera should be withdrawn from the program of this upcoming edition of the festival because of Josue uruticotaxia. as its protagonist and the fact that he held a very high position within the terrorist group, ETA.

Advertisement

He further added, “Cinema, among many other things, is a source of history and often attempts to bring to the big screen heroes, the perpetrators of episodes of unjustified violence, but at whom it seeks to take a closer look.”

I have cited films such as Claude Lanzmann Shoah and Joshua Oppenheimer act of murder As an example of such actions.

Rebordino concluded: “At the end of the day, we believe that the film No Me Llama Ternera should be seen first and criticized later, not the other way around.”

The 2023 San Sebastian Film Festival will run from September 22 to 30.