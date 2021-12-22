San Siro, for the new stadium wins “La Cattedrale” by Populous

Listen to the audio version of the article

Milanese football has chosen its new home: for the new stadium in the city, AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano have agreed on the concept of the team led by the Populous studio, formerly known as “the Cathedral”. It will be a district for sport and leisure, a car free system, with a public park of 50 thousand square meters of green filtering and parking lots (which today represent 27% of the area) completely underground. Many of the recreational and sporting activities planned, located outdoors or inside redeveloped spaces, will be free or have an agreement with the Municipality.

The project

The public interest resolution issued by the Municipality of Milan last November provides, in addition to the construction of the new stadium, the reconfiguration of the area where the Meazza currently stands, through the creation of a district in the San Siro area. mixed use. The Clubs have accelerated the decision-making process to finalize the choice of Populous and subsequently start the final design, which will require a few months of work with the aim of arriving at a presentation of a complete project in the course of 2022. with multidisciplinary skills – coordinated by the new Italian headquarters of Populous, in its offices in Milan, with the support of the Emea team in London – will follow the project that will lead to an increase in opportunities and services to citizens, allowing to improve the urban quality of the neighborhood .

Zero impact

The inspiration of the concept? The two most representative buildings in Milan, the Duomo and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele. Innovation and sustainability are the key words: it will be “zero impact” and Leed certified thanks to the best materials and the most recent water and energy saving technologies used and the reduction of noise emissions; will be an excellence in terms of accessibility and stadium experience experienced by the fans, who will be guaranteed safety and comfort, quality of vision, variety of services.

In the Sole 24 Ore of 29 November last, the engineer Silvia Prandelli, who leads the Populous team in Italy, announced the commitment in our country to sporting venues and more generally to the entire entertainment world, focusing on people. Now the confirmation of the maxi-project ready for take-off. «The project for the new Milan Stadium – commented Prandelli – represents the unique opportunity to write an important chapter in the history of AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano. The Cathedral will offer a superior quality experience for club supporters and future generations of fans, offering world-class entertainment services worthy of Milan, with sustainability at the heart of its design. ” The international architecture and design studio, which has managed the design and construction of some of the most iconic sports and entertainment facilities in the world, including Wembley Stadium, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, Yankee Stadium in New York and the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium in Milan will build on the thirty-year experience of a structure that has signed more than 3,000 projects worth $ 40 billion in both emerging and consolidated markets.