San Siro or a new stadium? Milan wastes time, take Madrid as an example

Journey to the construction site of the Santiago Bernabeu, the futuristic home of Real with the lawn that rests at a depth of 35 meters

Simply a classic. Indeed: the classic. What’s more classic in the world than a white shirt with the Real Madrid logo? The classic, but also the modern. Better: the future. A dialogue from Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown” comes to mind, when detective Gittes (Jack Nicholson) confronts the ambiguous billionaire Noah Cross and asks him: “What else can he buy that he doesn’t already have?”. “The future, Mr. Gittes”. Florentino Perez will excuse us for the not too flattering comparison with one of the most repulsive characters in the history of cinema, but the vision is almost the same. Definitely a gigantist, megalomaniacal vision: but before even delving into the folds of the pharaonic project of the new Santiago Bernabeu, it is useful to take a tour in the museum of the stadium to understand the idea that Madrid has of itself and passes on to the whole world. An uninterrupted sequence of cup lifts, a bath of glory and trophies in 120 years of history. In the background a pompous “No dorma”, underlining the total absence of self-irony in this sensational celebration of oneself. The translation into the language of sport of what is, and has always been, the aristocracy.

The virtual renderings of the brand new Bernabeu have been filling social media for weeks and fueling the idea of ​​a future “most beautiful stadium in the world”. There is excitement, there is mystery – “my mystery is closed in me”, wrote Adami and Simoni, the two librettists of Turandot. A mystery fueled by the last station of the tour: a seven-minute video imbued with the whole epic of construction, the home that is also home and family. The figures, listed in all the brochures with voluptuous precision, are themselves music: 57,545 cubic meters of concrete, equal to the volume of water contained in the artificial lake of the Parque del Retiro; over 7 thousand tons of steel, as much as the Eiffel Tower; 46,500 square meters of stainless steel that make up the surface of the façade, which is twice that of the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. The retractable lawn, disassembled after each game and stored at a depth of 35 meters. A resealable roof, of course, perhaps because it is no longer good to play football in the flood, as happened in the last Champions League semifinal against Chelsea played on the pitch named after Alfredo Di Stefano, in the Valdebebas sports center. Bars, restaurants, shops. The number of days of possible use of the facility increases tenfold and goes from thirty to three hundred, filled with whatever you can think of: basketball, tennis, concerts, conferences, fairs. But the promotional brochures get bored very quickly, and instead we want to underline the most fascinating side of the whole operation: the greatest club in the world, as Madrid has always defined itself and how it should be considered, which agrees to show the own intimacy. Today, those who want to visit the Bernabeu, if they do not catch the right side out of the subway, can be forced to walk even a quarter of an hour around the works in progress. And despite this, visitors continue to arrive from all over the world, indifferent to a structure completely paralyzed by construction sites, to the stands gutted by excavators, to the deafening noise of pneumatic hammers that cover Pavarotti’s voice. It is as if Penelope Cruz agreed to show herself in public en deshabillé, without make-up and battered, because she knows so much that she will soon become more beautiful than ever.

Photo Ansa

We do not want to go further with this exaltation, but to think about the opportunity. Real took it in a resounding way, transforming the Covid catastrophe that closed the stadiums for a year and a half into an opportunity to accelerate the restructuring. You can do it, if the stadium is private: Florentino has seized the ball and made Real Madrid migrate to Valdebebas. He is one of the most successful presidents in the history of the club: he knows that length is the enemy of good. And in Florentine’s brutal pragmatism, good coincides with victory, on and off the pitch. The sinking of the Super League is a big unspoken but the facts show how, among the three teams that have exposed themselves the most, Madrid is the one that has absorbed the flop of last spring best, planning a future also technical with the various Vinicius , Rodrygo, Militao, Camavinga, waiting for Mbappé: the other two had to deprive themselves of Messi and Ronaldo, and it’s still not enough.

Photo Ansa

And now with a violent cut-off in the assembly we move to Milan, where the works for the new San Siro are proceeding with the agility of a mammoth even in the face of an expense of 1.2 billion entirely borne by the two clubs, which will generate 3,500 seats of work and an induced income of 1.7 billion according to recent estimates by Assolombarda, who also spoke of redevelopment works in the neighborhood. On the opposite front the transversal committee of the No is fighting, which opposes reasons based on the adequacy of the current Meazza (which according to them should be modernized at the most) and wondered if it would not be better to convert the expanses of concrete foreseen in both projects to green. . And then of course, the sentimental question: none of us will ever be really ready to abandon or even demolish the San Siro, just as the Atletico fans were not with Vicente Calderon, those of Arsenal with Highbury, those of Tottenham with White. Hart Lane … Skirmishes that the bureaucracy uses as a weapon to hinder, more or less consciously, the course of history. The start of construction sites has been set for 2024, the inauguration for 2027 and who knows if these are optimistic or pessimistic estimates. Italy, even in its most European form, as Milan undoubtedly is, when it speaks of the future it always means it as an earlier future.