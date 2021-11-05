San Siro: the council of the Municipality of Milan approves the declaration of public interest | News

The project of the new stadium can go ahead as long as the green area around the area is enhanced and the territorial building index adjusted

The junta of the municipality of Milan has confirmed there declaration of public interest on the project of new stadium presented by Inter and Milan however, putting in place a series of conditions, including the “reconfiguration of the area where the ‘Meazza’ currently stands as a sports district, with a large enhancement and increase in greenery”. This is underlined by a note from Palazzo Marino.

The other conditions concern “theadjustment of the territorial building index to the maximum envisaged by the Standard of the Territory Governance Plan approved with reference to the ‘San Siro’ Large Urban Function, equal to 0.35 sq m / sq m “and” on the basis of what has been established, updating the Economic and Financial Plan in the subsequent design phase “.

“These are the conditions – explains the note from the Municipality – to which the Council has decided to confirm the declaration of public interest on the proposal relating to the Milan Stadium presented by the ACSpA and Internazionale FCSpA football clubs. Conditions that will remain necessary to obtain subsequent acts of consent on the project“.