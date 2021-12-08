San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in prison. The UN: “A rigged trial, so stop the dialogue”

The former leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to four years in prison, then, according to what was reported by state TV, reduced to two by Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military junta in power since the coup on February 1st. The sentence was pronounced yesterday morning in a court in Naypyidaw, the country’s capital. The woman was found guilty of “inciting disorder” and of having “violated the restrictions on Coronavirus” during the election campaign. With the same charges, along with her, former president Win Myint was also sentenced.

“The sentence not only denies freedom to the Nobel Peace Prize winner, it closes the door to dialogue,” said Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. “In a rigged trial with secret procedure in a military-controlled court she is nothing but politically motivated,” he added. The sentences that arrived yesterday at Suu Kyi could be just the first of a long series. In fact, ten other charges hang against her, ranging from the abuse of power, to the violation of state secrets, to the illegal possession of walkie-talkies and corruption. If found guilty, the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD), the winning party of the last election, faces up to 104 years in prison. Suu Kyi, 76, 15 of whom went under house arrest between 1989 and 2010, has been held in an unknown location in the capital since dawn on February 1 and it is unclear whether she will be immediately transferred to prison. In recent months she has not been allowed to communicate with the outside world and news about the trial has been very limited, as the junta has banned her lawyers from speaking to the press.

After the coup, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of the country to demonstrate against the military and to demand the release of Suu Kyi and the other arrested politicians. The protests, as is customary in this part of the world, have been repressed in blood. To date, according to reports from the non-governmental Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 1,300 people have been killed and over 10,000 have been arrested. But the repression did not stop dissent. Peaceful protests in recent months have ceased only to make room for armed popular self-defense groups trained by ethnic armies that have been fighting for decades for a federal state and backed by the shadow government, the National Unity Government (NUG), who are taking action on a daily basis. guerilla warfare in many areas of Myanmar. Meanwhile, while the country’s economy is falling apart and the poverty level of the population is increasing dramatically, after yesterday’s convictions, there is a risk that the situation will flare up more and more. And it could soon lead to a real civil war.