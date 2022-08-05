Sanches, Wijnaldum, recovery L1, MNM…

Seen and read about PSG in the French press this Friday August 5, 2022. Renato Sanches new Parisian recruit, Georginio Wijnaldum at AS Roma and the details of the operation, the Parisian board active on the transfer market, the PSG still the big favorite in Ligue 1, and the attacking trio Mbappé-Neymar-Messi finally on the attack.

In today’s edition, The Team devotes its front page to the revival of League 1 this weekend and wonders if the PSG is still untouchable for the other teams in the championship. Indeed, the Rouge & Bleu are the big favorites to win the 11th French championship title in their history, the 9th in 12 years. Since the arrival of QSI in 2011, the Parisian club only yielded three times the Hexagoal : Montpellier in 2012, AS Monaco in 2017 and the LOSC in 2021. And to this day, it is difficult to imagine that the Parisians will not still get their hands on this trophy, especially with the contract extension of Kylian Mbappe until 2025 (best player, scorer and assistor of the 2021-2022 season). But besides the final victory, the PSG must also show other qualities in this championship. “He has to be handsome, he has to be generous, and manage to open up and make himself sympathetic, because even a global brand cannot neglect its inner reflection. » Thus, the fine performance against the FC Nantes to Champions Trophy (4-0) portends a more thrilling season for Parisian supporters. In this particular calendar with a world Cup scheduled between November 21 and December 18, the sequence of matches and four runs at the end of the season (for the establishment of a League 1 to 18 clubs), some clubs remain favorites to occupy the podium at the end of the season such as OL, OM, AS Monaco, OGC Nice or even the Rennais Stadium. Like last season, the RC Strasbourg and the RC Lens could be the outsiders of this new exercise.

The sports daily also returns to the arrival of Renato Sanches to PSG. The now ex-player of the LOSC signed a 5-year contract with the Rouge & Bleu and is now tied until June 2027. The agreement between the two clubs was reached on Tuesday evening and the Parisian leaders paid a sum of approximately 15M€ to their Lille counterparts, reports THE. He is a player who will bring a different quality to the midfield of the PSGas explained Christophe Galtier at a press conference: “He’s a player who has qualities that others don’t have, especially if I compare to Marco (Verratti), Vitinha Where danilo. This type of player is very explosive, punchy, with impact. He has an ability to break lines and also to catch shots defensively. » However, the nearly 25-year-old Portuguese is running out of competition and “will be the subject of an athletic upgrade before being able to pretend to start under his new colors. » Thus, he will not play against Clermont this Saturday. Yesterday, the coach of PSG also announced that he was expecting three new signings during this transfer window. He is a defender, a midfielder and a center forward, specifies the sports daily.

In the direction of departures, the PSG will separate from Georginio Wijnaldum on loan with option to buy AS Roma. The 31-year-old Dutchman arrived at Rome yesterday early evening and should engage with the wolf in the next few hours. Still under contract until June 2024 with the Red & Blue, Georginio Wijnaldum will therefore discover a new championship this season. Regarding the purchase option, estimated at 8M€it will be activated on two conditions: the player must play half of the Italian club’s matches and the latter must qualify for the 2023-2024 edition of the Champions League. If these two criteria are met, Gini Wijnaldum will be linked to AS Roma until June 2025. During this loan, the PSG will cover 40% of the salary. “The club would have preferred a dry sale but they were in favor of such an arrangement because they had not paid a transfer fee for the former liverpoolarrived free in the summer of 2021, and has therefore already been written off in the accounts”precise The Team.

On his side, The Parisian reports that the PSG will still be active during this transfer window. As announced by Christophe Galtierthree recruits are still expected, in addition to Renato Sanches. The Portuguese international signed his contract this Thursday evening and the transfer would have cost €10m, plus €3m in bonusesaccording LPi.e. an amount less than the €15 million desired by the LOSC. “On this case, Luis Campos proved to be a skilled negotiator. » Thus, group 1 of the PSG currently has 24 players, but Leandro Paredes and Idrissa Gueye are likely to leave the club in the coming days. To strengthen the team, the priority will undoubtedly be to recruit a central defender. To date, four players are present in the squad in this position: Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos, Presnel Kimpembe and Abdou Diallo. Thilo Kehrer is part of the loft while Nordi Mukiele is considered the understudy ofAshraf Hakimi at the right piston position. For the midfielder, “the reinforcement of a player with a dominant physical aspect is still in the pipeline. »

The Ile-de-France daily also wonders if the attacking trio Messi-Neymar-Mbappe will finally be on the attack this season. After a disappointing first exercise, the three attackers will show other ambitions at the dawn of the new season of League 1. Because with the exception of the end of the 2021-2022 fiscal year, the three offensives of the PSG did not have much opportunity to shine together, in particular because of the injuries and physical malforms of Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi. “Together, they have been lined up only 19 times, for a good part in the spring of 2022. But since their return to training in early July, the two South Americans have regained excellent physical condition, as evidenced by their performances during the japan tour or to Champions Trophy. “The three of them seem ready to put aside their egos to bring the PSG to European summits. » And in order to put this trio in the best mood, Christophe Galtier chose a 3-4-1-2 system with a Lionel Messi in support of his two other teammates. And with the rhythm and sequence of matches, this new tactical device will be perfected over the weeks.