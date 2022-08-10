Sanchez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Veretout… All the transfer window information for August 10

Football – Mercato

Sanchez, Ronaldo, Veretout… All the transfer window information for August 10

Published on August 10, 2022 at 8:02 p.m. by The editorial staff updated on August 10, 2022 at 8:14 p.m.



While the summer transfer window is in full swing, clubs are getting to work more than ever on their recruitment. Le 10 Sport offers you the latest information on the transfer market.

Icardi and Dina Ebimbe join the PSG loft

This Wednesday, Luis Campos and Christophe Galtier made a resounding decision. Indeed, the football adviser and the coach of the PSG would have sent Mauro Icardi and Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe in the club’s second training group. Thus, as Layvin Kurzawa, Julian Draxler, Rafinha, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye and Thilo Kehrer, the two attackers PSG would be pushed out more than ever by their leadership. On his side, Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe is already very close to a transfer to Frankfurt, as le10sport.com revealed it to you exclusively.

OM have sealed the future of Valentin Rongier

Despite the will of theOM to slim down its workforce this summer, Valentin Ronnier would now be out of danger. According to information from The Team , the Marseille management would not seek a new club for their vice-captain. On the contrary, Pablo Longoria would plan to extend the contract of Valentin Ronnier – which runs until June 30, 2024 – from the end of the summer transfer window.

Alexis Sanchez justifies his transfer to OM

Just transferred to theOM, Alexis Sanchez was at a press conference this Wednesday afternoon. Asked about his arrival, the Chilean international explained his choice to sign at Marseilles : “It’s a personal challenge for me. I played in Italy, in Spain, in England, and therefore now in France. Why ? If you know Lucien Agoumé, he talked to me about it all the time and told me that everyone wanted to play there and that it was the only club to have won the Champions League and I said to myself why not? It’s a challenge “.

PSG: Bernardo Silva talks about his future

While its future is uncertain at Manchester CityBernardo Silva is followed by the PSG, as le10sport.com revealed it to you exclusively. Asked this Wednesday, the Portuguese international spoke about his potential transfer: “I’ve always said I’m happy here, but I have no idea what’s going to happen. We’ll see, honestly. My relationship with the club is very honest. I’ve been open with them and they know what I want. If I stay, I’m very happy, and I will always respect this club and give my best. Otherwise, it’s football and we’ll see what happens.

It’s official, Alexis Sanchez is an OM player

As expected, Alexis Sanchez got involved with theOM. Arrived this Tuesday evening in the south of France, the Chilean still had to pass his medical examination. The exams went well and the former of theInter-Milan was able to sign his contract. L’OM thus formalized the arrival ofAlexis Sanchezhis new star.

OM: Revelations on Alexis Sanchez’s contract

This Tuesday evening, Alexis Sanchez therefore arrived in Marseille with a view to engaging with theOM. But what will be the contract signed by the Chilean? According to information from The Team , Alexis Sanchez should sign for one season and another optional. Provence talks about a two-year contract. As for the salary, we oscillate between 3.5 M€ and 4 M€ per season for the now ex-player of Inter Milan.

PSG: The big update for Bernardo Silva

Today at Manchester CityBernardo Silva is the subject of a duel between the FC Barcelona and the PSG. Whether Luis Campos dream of the Portuguese, Barça would be rather confident about his arrival this summer. Besides, there has been talk of an interest between the Blaugrana and the player of Manchester City. However, for the DailyMail , the Citizens wanted to deny this information. Nothing would therefore be done for Bernardo Silva.

OM: Veretout signed a huge contract with OM

WhileAlexis Sanchez will engage with theOM, his salary would be around €4 million gross per season. Not enough to make the Chilean the highest paid player in the squadIgor Tudor. But to whom would this honorary title belong? According to information from The Team we should turn to another summer recruit: Jordan Veretout. Arrived fromAS Romathe French would have signed a huge contract with the biggest salary of theOM.

The English press drops a bomb on Cristiano Ronaldo

The TV series Cristiano Ronaldo never ceases to animate the transfer market. A year after returning to Manchester United, the Portuguese would like to leave the Red Devils in order to play in the Champions League. And this whole file would start to annoy internally. Indeed, according to The Sun in the locker room of Manchester Unitedwe would also like Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving in order to put an end to this bad atmosphere which currently reigns on the side of Old Trafford.

PSG: Campos will complete a start at 0 € on the transfer window

Very active in the direction of arrivals, the PSG also wants to slim down this summer. Several undesirables are then invited to leave the workforce of Christophe Galtier and it’s Rafina who could soon pack his bags. The former of FC Barcelona could then fly to Brazil. According to information from O Globo Rafinha could engage with theAtletico Mineiro. And the Brazilian club may not have to pay anything since the PSG could release his player from his contract.

