Sanchez meme is viral

The joy post Super Cup it never ends. Almost a week after victory of San Siro thanks to a goal at the end of extra time, the Inter continues to celebrate the first trophy of the season and it was Simone Inzaghi . Designated victim la Juve , eternal rival and targeted with irony and teasing. The last one concerns its own Alexis Sanchez , author of the winning goal in the 120th minute and protagonist of a meme posted on the account Twitter of the Nerazzurri who went viral in a short time.

Inter and Supercoppa: Juve still teased on Twitter

“Now I’ll tell you the story of the goal in the 120th”, reads the caption published by Inter on its Twitter profile. Attached, a photo in which a smiling Sanchez is sitting talking to an equally jubilant one Handanovic. “Hey man, the samples are like this”, someone writes in the comments to the popular post, citing the statements made by the Niño Maravilla right at the end of the Supercoppa challenge. A match that will certainly continue to fuel the eternal rivalry between the two big names in Italian football.