Sanchez with Dzeko in attack

Turnover for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup against Roma: Vrij could rest in defense, inside Darmian and perhaps Dimarco

The disappointment for the defeat in the derby is still great but we need to react immediately and look forward. Sunday morningInter he was already on the pitch at Pinetina, where they were also present Beppe Marotta, Piero Ausilio and Dario Baccin. Before training Simone Inzaghi he gave a brief speech to the team, highlighting the mistakes made against Milan and at the same time encouraging the group for an immediate redemption. Which will have to arrive on Tuesday evening in the challenge of Italian Cup at San Siro against Roma, in the first time of José Mourinho in Milan as an opponent of the Nerazzurri, valid for the quarter-finals.

Against the Giallorossi Inzaghi will make some line-up changes. Sanchezwho remained on the bench for 70 minutes in the derby and then took the place of Lautaro Martinezshould start from the very beginning in place of the Argentine and team up in attack with Dzeko. In defense De Vrij he could rest and give way to one of D’Ambrosio – with Skriniar moved to the center – or Ranocchia. On the right wing there will be Darmian. Perisic, substituted against Milan in the 70th minute for a “hardening in the calf” he recovered but could also start from the bench, giving up his place from the beginning to Marco’s. The new arrival Caicedo is still out, Correa continues in recovery and will try to be there for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool, scheduled for February 16 at San Siro.