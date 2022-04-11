Sanctioned for animal abuse (+ Video) › Cuba › Granma

Photo: video capture

In recent days, users of social networks and the Ministry of Agriculture (Minag) denounced and repudiated an act of animal abuse that occurred, on April 8, at the rodeo in the XXIII edition of the Fiagrop 2022 International Agroindustrial Food Fair.

The Directorate of the Minag, through the General Directorate of the National Center for Animal Health and the Livestock Business Group, carried out the corresponding analysis and administrative, disciplinary and misdemeanor sanctions were applied to those responsible. A fine of 3,000 Cuban pesos was imposed on the two artists involved, and 1,500 pesos on the athletes responsible for the act.

According to what was published on the Minag website, the unfortunate event has not been part of previous shows.

The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, wrote on Twitter: «In the first year of the Animal Welfare decree, my gratitude to those who watch over the protection and care of animals and my more energetic repudiation of the reprehensible expressions of mistreatment that violate the law. Let’s make it happen,” the president wrote on his Twitter account.