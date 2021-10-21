Sanctioned Russian oligarch urges central bank to accept Bitcoin

Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska has again asked the Russian government not to ignore Bitcoin (BTC) after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation raided his homes in Washington and New York.

In a post published Thursday on Telegram, Deripaska said the Bank of Russia has “childishly ignored the growing cryptocurrency market,“While the US Treasury Department”has invested particularly in this direction.“

The billionaire pointed out that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have enormous potential not only to help Russia circumvent US-imposed sanctions, but also to weaken the US dollar:

“The US has long understood that uncontrolled digital payments are capable of nullifying the effectiveness of the entire economic sanctions mechanism and destroying the dollar completely.”

Deripaska specifically mentioned the sanctions review published in October 2021 by the US Treasury. According to the oligarch, the US authority has “actually admitted“That growing fintech instruments such as cryptocurrencies pose a serious threat to the US dollar:

“This means that the development of the uncontrolled crypto market can push the US Treasury into a potential default on its $ 30 trillion debt. […] It’s time to open your eyes and take cryptocurrencies seriously. In the aging American establishment, there are still many people ready to fight. “

On Friday, the US Treasury released guidelines dedicated to crypto companies to ensure its compliance with the sanctions imposed by the US. In the document, the authority indicated that the sanctions of the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) “apply to both virtual currency and traditional fiat currency transactions,“Adding:

“Members of the crypto industry have a responsibility to ensure that they do not interact, directly or indirectly, with transactions prohibited by OFAC sanctions, such as relationships with blocked persons or property, interactions with businesses or transactions related to prohibited investments.”

Deripaska’s comments come after FBI agents raided houses connected to the oligarch in Washington and New York on Tuesday. A representative of Deripaska revealed that the searches were carried out on the basis of two warrants linked to US sanctions. Deripaska, who according to some has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, was sanctioned by the US in 2018.

In the past, the Russian oligarch had already criticized the central bank for rejecting Bitcoin. In June, the billionaire said Russia should adopt crypto to provide a “towards a financial instrument that allowed independence in the regulation of foreign trade.“