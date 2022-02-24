Sanctions against doctors for comments on social networks

Jose Maria Dominguez Roldan.

Social networks are one more channel to show the reality of the doctor in his day to day, as well as an “extraordinary tool for health education”. However, these should not be used for the purpose of “criticize attitudes of patients or groups”. This is how José María Domínguez Roldán, president of the Central Commission of Ethics (CCD) of the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom) reflects on the publications made by some doctors on situations in queries or ‘non-urgent’ visits to the Emergency Room.

For this reason, in the Code of Medical Ethics that is currently in approval phase by the Collegiate Medical Organization have updated the physician responsibilities in his performances in social media. “In the draft of said new code there are several references to it, which establish the framework for actions by doctors in this area. In the event that the doctor transgresses the ethical and deontological framework could be sanctioned by the college corporation,” he explains to Medical Writing.

“The doctor-patient relationship does not only cover the face-to-face act during clinical assistance, but also the actions of the doctor in his public actions derived from his credit as a medical professional. Therefore, if a doctor uses social networks to carry out libelous or defamatory criticism to patients or colleagues, is transgressing the ethical frameworkand you will always find the institutional reproach for that attitude,” he adds.

And it is that those publications that “could put the health of patients and the population at risk, would suppose a violation of the good practice that every doctor is required to”. However, Domínguez assures that “the reasoned and respectful criticism in social networks with the aim of improving health care is a legitimate option“, so they would not enter to be sanctioned.

Lack of scientific basis in social networks

Regarding the content of those publications on networks with informative purposemust abide by “the medical lex artis, and if it does not, specify the lack of scientific verification of the health information disseminated”. The publication of unverified medical information can endanger the receiver of the same, since he does not necessarily have sufficient experience to establish the reliability of the information.

Therefore, those unscientific publications “they are contrary to medical ethics and deontology, and this is stated in the Code of Medical Deontology, as well as those that are proposed as effective procedures that have not been proven enough”.

The current Code of Medical Ethics, approved in 2011, includes few references to the use of social networks as part of the activity of doctors. And although in this time, the organization has published documents such as the ‘Style Manual for doctors and medical students on the proper use of social networks’ in which aspects of medical secrecy, confidentiality, attitude and image are addressed, the new code will further include actions by doctors on social networks.

Articles on social networks included in the Code of Ethics

The following articles, included within different chapters of the draft code, are some of those that refer to the behavior and actions of the doctor in social networks.

Chapter VII Professional Secret

Article 29.5: When the doctor interacts on social networks using information from a patient, he or she must do so for healthcare, teaching or research purposes, and always guaranteeing anonymity.

Chapter XI Relations of Physicians among themselves and with other health professionals

Article 47.2: The doctor must refrain from disparagingly criticizing the actions of his colleagues. Doing so in the presence of patients, their relatives or third parties, as well as in the media or on social networks, will always be considered an aggravating circumstance.

Chapter XXIII Telemedicine and Information and Communication Technology