Sanctions against Nicaragua: “The mining sector allowed Ortega and his allies to maintain authoritarian control”

The United States on Monday tightened sanctions against the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega, imposing travel restrictions against more than 500 individuals and identifying the gold sector as one of the main means the regime has to “finance authoritarian and destabilizing activities.” In Nicaragua.

Hours after the announcement of the sanctions, Ricardo ZunigaDeputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the State Department, led a teleconference attended by Infobae to provide details on recent measures by the government of Joe Biden, who signed a new executive order that allows sanctions against the Sandinista regime to be expanded.

Individual sanctions are directed at agents of the security services, such as the Police, prison officials, judges, prosecutors, and non-governmental actors who allow the repression and corruption of the regime. Their respective families are also included. “No one who facilitates the abuses of the Ortega-Murillo regime should believe that they can travel freely to the United Statess”, said the North American official.

Among those sanctioned is Lenín Cerna, who is considered a “close confidant” of Ortega and is involved in numerous cases of murder and torture when he was head of State Security in the 1980s, according to what was indicated by the Department. of the Treasury.

Referring to the sanctions against the General Directorate of Mines, attached to the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Zúñiga assured that “it is clear that the mining sector disproportionately benefited Ortega, his family, and their allies to maintain authoritarian control in Nicaragua”.

“The market of Prayed it is a global market, we have always had concerns about the illicit movement to support actions that can endanger global peace and the rule of law,” said Zúniga, who stressed that Washington’s approach is to affect the financing of the regime.

Along these lines, he explained that more than 750 million dollars were involved in the gold trade relationship with the United States: “There were certain elements of a sector that benefited the regime in a worrying way, that’s why we started with this sector.” .

Zuniga warned that in the future there may be new similar measures to cut off the flow of financing for the dictatorship. “It is important to underline that we are talking about gold today, but this new authorization of the executive order allows other sectors to be sanctioned.” He clarified, however, that these decisions are made “very carefully so as not to affect the daily lives of Nicaraguans.”

“We will make the next decisions based on what we see in the course of the human rights situation and actions against the democratic state from now on,” he advanced.

In that sense, the State Department official assured that Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, turned the country “into an authoritarian state that imprisons opponents, closes down independent media and non-governmental organizations, and attacks religious leaders and their followers. ”. Likewise, he condemned the Sandinista regime’s support for the invasion of Ukraine launched by Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

“What we see in Nicaragua is example after example of serious violations of human rights, of the rule of law; we see an unremarkable general worsening of the situation of any critic of the regime; that is why we act at this time,” he added.

The executive order signed by Biden contemplates restrictions against entities or individuals for “operate or have operated in the gold sector of the Nicaraguan economy.” The government stressed that the order “authorizes certain restrictions on new investments in sectors of the Nicaraguan economy to prevent the United States from contributing to the coffers of the corrupt regime.”

Within the framework of these actions, the US Treasury Department issued sanctions against the General Directorate of Mines, subordinate to the Nicaraguan Ministry of Energy and Mines.

According to Washington, the DGM managed most of Nicaragua’s mining operations and is “an important part of the gold operations controlled by the State”: “Ortega and his cronies continue to use the profits derived from the production and sale of gold to line their own pockets and pay those who keep the regime in power.”

Zúñiga, for his part, asserted that “the return to democracy is essential” in Nicaragua. For that, he affirmed that the United States “will use its economic, political, and diplomatic tools to hold the regime accountable.” And he concluded by reiterating the call of the Biden administration “for the immediate release of political prisoners and the restoration of civic space for the people of Nicaragua”.

