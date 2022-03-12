Sanctions against Russia and its consequences for the video game industry

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

On February 24, due to tensions regarding Ukraine’s possible entry into NATO and the deployment of nuclear weapons in a territory adjacent to its borders, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine that has drawn condemnation from the United States, the European Union and its North Atlantic Treaty allies. Although these nations have refused to offer military aid to Ukraine, they have proposed a series of notable sanctions against the Russian economy, which has seen the departure of almost all foreign multinational companies from its soil. But among these sanctions, for the public of our channel, that of the most important video game companies stands out: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, CD Projekt RED, as well as important hardware manufacturers related to the industry such as Intel , AMD, Nvidia, Samsung and Apple. The question is: What consequences will this have for the global video game market?

Let’s go by parts. According to data from the Statista site, the Russian video game market was expected to reach a value of 2,444 million dollars this year: it is one of the largest markets in Europe. Of course, not all of this money would be in the hands of foreign companies, but we assume that a considerable part was, so all the companies that left Russia will have losses. However, if we look at the Statista data, some features of the market stand out. First of all, the largest segment is mobile games, with a volume of 1,461 million dollars. On the other hand, most of the market belongs to China, with 55,572 million dollars in 2022. These data allow us to make certain inferences, if we look at history.

Video: BITS: A country without video games?

The Russian video game market does not resemble the western one, and this for obvious reasons. Let us remember that the Soviet Union did not participate in the Western video game market, and its dissolution in 1991 means that all Western gaming prior to that time had no cultural impact on the country. The 90s were characterized by clone consoles like the Dendy, which means that Nintendo itself had no significant cultural influence either. What did have enormous importance was the PC market, with various platforms since the eighties, highlighting the Soviet clones of Spectrum. During the 1990s, a huge piracy market spread across the country, which was later partially replaced by a PC development scene.

Now, interestingly enough, the most popular Western platform in Russia, Steam, has yet to join the sanctions against the country. The most knowledgeable users will know that, for example, in Russia the most played MOBA is not League of Legends, but DOTA. However, Steam has acknowledged that Russian users could experience payment problems on its platform, due to the departure of Western payment systems linked to the SWIFT network. On top of that, game creators will stop receiving payments, for the same reason. We have no word on whether Steam will eventually support payments from the Chinese UnionPay system, but for now this possibility has not been confirmed.

“Preventing cultural property from crossing borders is strengthening those borders and preparing for war”

If we consider all these factors, we can understand that Western sanctions against Russia will affect both sides and will end up benefiting China. Russia will lose contact with the Western video game market, as well as the possibility that its developers will be known in the West. The West will lose one of Europe’s largest markets and reverse all its economic progress in Russia. But China, the mediator between the two powers, and a power itself, will reap the benefits.

As for the sanctions themselves, or the idea of ​​economic warfare, we agree with analyst Malstrom in stating that they will not be effective and will probably only be the way to another war. Several much less self-sufficient countries, like Cuba, have dodged more than half a century of sanctions without political change. But what said analyst emphasizes in greater depth is that originally, the first video games that came out of Russia, such as Tetris, emphasized a pacifist message for both superpowers of the time: “From Russia with fun,” said the box of the version of Nintendo, who had to make quite a political maneuver to obtain the rights to the game. At that time, video game developers understood the apocalyptic possibilities of a world conflict: an example is the title Missile Command, in which an eternal barrage of missiles could never be defeated, and ended up eventually destroying the player. As said analyst affirms, preventing cultural property from crossing borders is to strengthen said borders and prepare for war. “Governments want wars, but people want peace.” In short, let us hope that the world reconsiders, and that the path of war is abandoned. See ya.