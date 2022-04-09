Sanctions against Russia expose Putin’s discreet private life

The sanctions of the Western powers against Vladimir Putin and his entourage brought to light the private life of the Russian president, kept under strict opacity until now.

The United States and the European Union (EU) announced sanctions against Putin’s two adult daughters, fruit of his first marriage with Liudmila Pútina. But now the pressure’s on Alina Kabaeva, a former gymnast whom some media and opponents they point out as Putin’s loversomething that was never confirmed by the Kremlin.

Putin is very discreet with his private life. State media often shows him traveling or working alone, too busy serving the country to enjoy leisure.

He did appear in public with Liudimila at the interval of a ballet in Moscow in 2013, the occasion to announce a separation that would take place a year later.

According to Russian media, the couple’s two daughters are called Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, but Putin never spoke directly about them.

“My children are fine. They are in Moscow (…). In their private life and in their professional life, everything is going well. I am proud of them,” he declared in 2012, in one of the few public comments on his personal sphere.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov declined to comment on the new sanctions against Maria and Katerina.

But the long public absences of his mother, Lyudmila, and her sorrowful air in her appearances, raised much speculation about the private life of the Kremlin leader.

In 2008, a tabloid, Moskovsky Korrespondent, claimed that Putin wished to marry Alina Kabaeva. Furious, the Russian president would have invited journalists to keep their “morbid” curiosity away from his private life.

The paper, owned by businessman Alexander Lebedev (whose son, Eugeni, is a media figure in Britain), published a detailed apology before closing the publication.

But the relationship of Putin and Kabaeva are still on the minds of the Russians and dissident Alexei Navalni published an investigation about her shortly before her arrest, in January 2021.

“Nearest Circle”

Navalni then claimed that Kabaeva enjoyed a network of luxury properties in Russia and significant compensation as an employee of the board of directors of the public group National Media Group (NMG), where she was appointed by the oligarch Yuri Kovalshuk, a man close to Putin and also subject to the current sanctions.

“There is no doubt that Alina Maratovna Kabaeva danced better than anyone with a ball and a bow, but without Putin she has no competence to manage audiovisual companies and newspapers,” Navalni said.

Information from social networks currently places her in Switzerland, where a petition with some 75,000 signatures requires that sanctions be applied.

“Why, given the volume of sanctions against Russia, is she still welcomed with her family when Putin destroys the lives of millions of people?”, Claims the text of this campaign.

The Swiss federal government, quoted by RTS television, said it had investigated the matter but found no “no evidence that this person is in Switzerland.”

Georgy Alburov, an investigator at Navalni’s anti-corruption fund, finds it inconceivable that Kabaeva would avoid sanctions.

“She is part of Putin’s closest circle, she is a member of his family who took advantage of this situation” and her role in official media makes her an “important Russian propagandist,” she said.

Russian opponents also claim that Putin’s relationship with Kabaeva is not exclusive. In November 2020, the investigative outlet Proekt announced that a woman named Svetlana Krivonogikh had obtained shares in Rossia bank thanks to Yuri Kovalshuk.

In 2003, Krivonogikh gave birth to a girl with the patronymic (proper name that in Russia designates paternal descent) Vladimir. The Kremlin claimed that the Proekt article lacks “serious elements”.