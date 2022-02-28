Sanctions allow Russia to continue exporting oil and gas

Washington, USA

There is a marked exception in the sanctions announced by President Joe Biden against Russia: Oil and gas will continue to leave that country, which will continue to receive money in return.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden defended his decision to exempt energy products “in order to limit the effects on the ability of the American people to buy gasoline.”

But some experts, academics and others who cut out the core industry of the Russian economy severely limit the effectiveness of sanctions, and may even support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance.

“Energy exports are everything,” said Adam Tooze, a Columbia University historian and expert on European politics and economics.

Politicians in the United States and Europe “decided to exempt the only sector that could really be decisive. I do not think that Russia does not notice. This is possibly telling them that the West really doesn’t feel like fighting very hard for Ukraine,” added Tooze.