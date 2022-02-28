Sanctions allow Russia to continue exporting oil and gas

Washington, USA

There is a marked exception in the sanctions announced by President Joe Biden against Russia: Oil and gas will continue to leave that country, which will continue to receive money in return.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden defended his decision to exempt energy products “in order to limit the effects on the ability of the American people to buy gasoline.”

But some experts, academics and others who cut out the core industry of the Russian economy severely limit the effectiveness of sanctions, and may even support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stance.

“Energy exports are everything,” said Adam Tooze, a Columbia University historian and expert on European politics and economics.

Politicians in the United States and Europe “decided to exempt the only sector that could really be decisive. I do not think that Russia does not notice. This is possibly telling them that the West really doesn’t feel like fighting very hard for Ukraine,” added Tooze.

As part of international efforts, Biden on Thursday announced sanctions against Russian banks and economic elites that restrict the sale of technologies that are vital to Russia’s economic and military development.

The United States and Europe on Saturday stepped up sanctions by announcing planes to freeze Russia’s central bank reserves and that will prevent certain Russian financial institutions from using the international payments system SWIFT.

But the rules announced by the Treasury Department allow transactions in the energy sector, provided that the banks are not sanctioned and that they are not based in the United States. The US government insists that its priority is not to disrupt world energy markets.

The price of US crude oil closed Friday at just under $92 a barrel, right where it was before the invasion. Still, gasoline prices are 33% above where they were a year ago, at $3.57 a gallon.

