sanctions and interest in 2022

Stop to the concessions, the late payment of the car tax is expensive. Penalties and interest are triggered for motorists right away and the risk is to lose a lot of money.

A new year has begun that has taken away various concessions including exemption from car tax for some motorists. The tax must be paid respecting certain deadlines which vary from person to person. For all, however, there is an obligation to pay on time in order not to incur the payment of penalties and interest linked to the accumulated days of delay. Those who are not exempt from payment in 2022 will therefore have to check the expiration date and renew the tax within the foreseen timeframe.

When the car tax expires

The payment of the car tax has a different deadline depending on whether you are talking about First enrollment or vehicles already registered and in circulation in our nation. In the first case, the tax must be paid by the last day of the month of enrollment. Providing today, January 17th, the amount will have to be paid by January 31st 2022. If, on the other hand, the first enrollment will be made in the last days of the current month, the fee can be paid by the end of the following month. For example, by registering a vehicle on January 29, the car tax must be paid by February 28.

In the case of a vehicle already registered, the tax must be paid by the end of the month following the deadline. Therefore, on January 31, 2022, the car tax that expired on December 31 2021 will have to be paid.

How much are penalties and interest?

If the payment of the car tax should take place after the deadline, the driver will be required to pay penalties and interest based on the accumulated days of delay. The blackberry corresponds to the 0.3% of the amount to pay and, in addition, there are different percentages depending on the delay. Let’s talk about the 0.1% for each day of non-payment remaining within the fourteen days; of1.50% from the fifteenth to the thirtieth day; of1.67% up to 90 days and del 3.75% exceeding 90 days but remaining within twelve months. If the delay exceeds one year, an equal penalty will be applied at 30% of the amount plus 0.5% for each additional six months of delay. This is because after twelve months it will no longer be possible to request active repentance.