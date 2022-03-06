Sanctions apply for events that occurred in the Camagüey game against Artemisa › Sports › Granma

The National Baseball Commission reported this Saturday the disciplinary measures approved in relation to the incidents that occurred during game 194 of the 61st National Series, played at the 26 de Julio stadium in Artemisa, between the local team and Camagüey.

According to the note published in Jit, once the analysis of our disciplinary commission, related to the events that occurred in game 194 of the 61 National Baseball Series, between the teams of Artemisa and Camagüey, we inform the following:

. It has been decided to apply 11 disciplinary measures in correspondence with the offenses committed.

. The measures have been notified to the Inder authorities in each territory and to those sanctioned.

. We confirm that indiscipline such as those that have occurred are unacceptable and will always receive the corresponding measures according to the approved regulations.

. We summon all the actors of the event to the full and rigorous observance of the principles and indications contained in the regulations of the Series, to guarantee its success and offer the people the best of the shows.

APPLIED MEASURES

No. Names and Surnames Prov. Function Measure

1. Yuniesky García Viera, ART, athlete, did not play 20 games for his team.

2. Leslie Anderson Esthepe, CMG, athlete, missed 10 games for her team.

3. Julio Raizán Montesino, CMG, athlete, did not play 5 games for his team.

4. Ángel Luis Guerra Márquez, CMG, athlete, did not play 3 games for his team.

5. Javier del Pino Pérez, CMG, athlete, did not play 3 games for his team.

6. José Ángel Jiménez Hernández, ART, athlete, did not play 3 games for his team.

7. Sandro Tornes Yera, ART, athlete, did not play 3 matches for his team.

8. Miguel Borroto González, CMG, director, public reprimand.

9. Lázaro Arturo Castro Cruz, ART, director, public reprimand.

10. Gerardo Miranda Valmaceda, ART, commissioner, public reprimand.

11. Dunieski Pacheco Cala, CMG, commissioner, public reprimand.