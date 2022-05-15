Sanctions apply for negligent acts at the Havana Bus Terminal › Cuba › Granma

With the application, in correspondence with the seriousness of the facts, of nine disciplinary measures both to those directly involved, as well as to the bosses who should have prevented the violation of what was established, the Ministry of Transport responded this Saturday on its Facebook page to the complaint published on May 11 on that same social network by the citizen Rosa María Rodríguez Pupo, about irregularities and indiscipline that occurred on the Havana-Holguín trip of her sister Diana Pupo scheduled for that day, at 11:20 pm, from the Terminal of buses in the capital.

Immediately, reported the Mitrans, a commission was created and the investigation began in the companies of Ómnibus Nacionales and Viajero, both involved in the events, as well as communication with the claimant and her sister.

“As a result, it was possible to verify the veracity of a set of indisciplines and breaches of established procedures, in the negligent actions of workers belonging to both organizations, both in Havana and in the province of Holguín,” they indicate.

The measures applied include five definitive separations from the entity, a definitive job change and a temporary one with different working conditions and two reprimands before the groups of workers.

“In addition, a critical analysis was carried out in both Boards of Directors, resulting in other organizational and control measures that prevent the occurrence of these events, in the same way the analysis is generalized for the rest of the Terminals and Ticket Agencies in the country” , adds the note of the Mitrans.

“Both the results of the investigation and the measures applied were shared with the claimant and her sister, expressing the same satisfaction for the immediacy, the depth of the analysis and that the facts did not go unpunished and had consequences for those responsible.”