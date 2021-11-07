Sanctions are triggered for many if this operation is not carried out with the current account within 12 days

In the past, having multiple current accounts was almost an obligation. The banks pushed to open a current account and made the bridges of gold to those who brought the money to their institution. Today, times have changed a lot. Idle money is a cost to banks. Some institutions have also threatened account closure for those who keep over 100,000 euros without other additional services. We talk about it in this article: “Why you risk closing your current account if you have too much money in stock and what solution to adopt”

The possibility of account portability

After the pandemic and after smart working, the use of online banks is spreading. Online banks have two advantages over traditional banks. They were born and designed to offer services via the web without having to go to the counter. Furthermore, they have very low running costs.

A customer of a traditional bank, after a cost analysis, may decide to close the account and transfer it to another institution. Many don’t do it because they think closing a checking account is next to impossible. In reality, it is much simpler than you think thanks to a law decree of January 2015. This law establishes the free portability of the current account, services and deposits from one bank account to another. The bank takes care of the portability that must be done in certain times. In fact, the law provides that the transfer between the two banks must be done within 12 working days. In the event of unjustified delays, sanctions are applied to the responsible bank.

The sanctions are used to prevent the bank from creating obstacles to the transfer of the account. In case of delay, the customer is entitled to a fixed compensation of 40 euros. This figure is increased for each day of delay beyond 12, based on the sum in the current account. So if a person decides to transfer the account from bank A to bank B, he is entitled to account portability through a facilitated procedure. Before this procedure was complex, but penalties are triggered for many if you do not carry out this operation with your current account within 12 days.

Many do not take advantage of the opportunity to change banks because they may have a mortgage in progress. In this case, the portability can still be done and the mortgage payments can be debited to the new account.

The current account is a service that should make payments easier for people. This should be as cheap as possible and only be used as a payment tool. A careful account holder is able to determine how much money to keep in the account. We talk about it in this article: “How much money to keep in the current account as personal savings to avoid problems”.

Deepening

