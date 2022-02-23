Sanctions for Russia began; UK makes drastic decision

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday the imposition of economic sanctions against five Russian banks and three individuals who have “great wealth”, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recognition of the independence of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

As part of these sanctions, he explained in a speech to the House of Commons that “Any assets that these banks or individuals hold in the UK will be frozen.” Also, the individuals in question – identified as Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg – will not be allowed to enter the country until further notice.

Johnson assured that it is the first battery of sanctions that will affect banks Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and Black Sea Bank, and once again emphasized all his support for the Ukrainian Government.

In this sense, and considering that Russia is carrying out an invasion of Ukrainian territory, he assured that London could impose more sanctions if “Putin goes further.”

What’s more, called on the British to “prepare for a crisis that will drag on,” stressing that “Putin’s enterprise in Ukraine must fail”, and indicated that some 44 million people in Ukraine are now in danger of being affected by the war.

The British premier insisted that the United Kingdom has sought, at all times, a “peaceful solution” to the crisis, recalling that it was the members of his cabinet who visited Moscow for the first time since former Minister Winston Churchill traveled to Russia during World War II.

“The Government will not give up in its attempt to avoid a war”, He clarified before remarking that the country will deliver some 500 million dollars (about 440 million euros) in financing for development to Ukraine, something of which he has already notified the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, with whom he had a conversation on Monday by the night.

Johnson, who has insisted that it is a “new Russian invasion”, he has accused Putin of “providing a pretext to carry out a full-scale invasion.”

Hours earlier, the president already promised a “first bombardment” by the United Kingdom that would consist of a package of economic sanctions against Russia. In this sense, Johnson assured that the United Kingdom could “hit Russia very hard” after sending these troops to the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

His words have come after an emergency meeting carried out by the cabinet and in which Johnson has insisted that Russia it has violated Ukrainian sovereignty and has “completely broken” international law.

“All the evidence suggests that President Putin was hell-bent on to carry out a full-scale invasion”, he asserted before clarifying that the sanctions will target not only Donbas entities but also Russia and its economic interests, according to information from the television network. SkyNews.

The British Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, indicated that the invasion of Ukraine “it has already begun” and lamented that Europeans have to get up and face a “very dark” day as the tanks enter Donetsk.

“It is clear that the Russians and President Putin have decided to attack Ukrainian sovereignty and its territorial integrity. This is unacceptable,” she stated.

London summons the Russian ambassador

This same Tuesday, the British Foreign Minister, Liz Truss, announced that the government summoned the Russian ambassador to the country to protest for the “violation of international law” and condemn the “violation of Ukrainian sovereignty”.

In addition, he confirmed the imposition of sanctions and stressed that the “top priority” of the United Kingdom is the “safety and well-being of British citizens who are in Ukraine”, as indicated on his Twitter account.

“All Britons must now leave the country via the trade routes if and when this is possible.”stated before stating that the authorities are “reinforcing their teams in the region” in order to “help their citizens once they cross the border.”

*With information from Europa Press.