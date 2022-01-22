Sanctions in the Kremlin, the America-EU disagreement and Putin is on fire – Corriere.it

from Federico Fubini

The Russian president tries to build a fortress country. Europeans are increasingly dependent on Moscow for energy.

The year after Moscow’s 2014 attack on Ukraine, the European Union reduced Russian gas imports to 37% of the total. It was a homeopathic act of prudence, but the lesson was soon forgotten: last year the Russian share in the European supply portfolio reached its all-time high, almost half of the total imports from outside the EU. In other words, as Moscow’s approach to its neighbors became increasingly threatening, Europeans have ended up increasing their energy dependence on Russia more and more. Unsurprisingly, a shadow of mystery remains today around the sanctions package that would be triggered if Vladimir Putin decides to attack Ukraine again. Europeans and Americans do not provide details on the matter also because they disagree, with Brussels clearly more undecided than Washington on what to do.

A European negotiator explains: “Sanctions are not only used to dissuade, but to manifest a form of political dissent”. In other words, they could end up having a mainly symbolic value, in the perspective of European capitals. It is not difficult for Americans to understand why. “The more harmful the sanctions are for Russia, the more they will cost Europeans too,” explains Jeff Schott, expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, from Washington.

The first hypothesis studied in the United States concerns Nord Stream 2, the second pipeline connecting Russia to Germany via the Baltic, cutting out Ukraine and Poland. Its launch remains to be authorized, so apparently a block would change little because methane already passes through other routes today. In substance, however, a paralysis of Nord Stream 2 imposed by Washington could do go up even more in the cost of energy in Europe, because that pipeline alone can carry 12% of the continent’s annual needs. If the war scenarios were to become concrete, Europe could no longer count on supplies via Ukraine as before (today they represent 30% of the continent’s needs). Hence the first front of friction between diplomacy on both sides of the Atlantic in recent days.

Of course there are others why the Russian market is much more important for German or Italian companies, in proportion to those of any other country outside Belarus. In 2019, “made in Italy” had a turnover in Russia of almost 11 billion dollars, “made in Germany” 25 and, in relation to the size of the economies, these are the two countries most exposed to Moscow’s retaliation after a Western embargo on supplies such as semiconductors, smartphones or aircraft components.

It remains that hitting Vladimir Putin’s regime economically would be complicated even if these dilemmas were resolved. The Kremlin in recent years has worked for increase their military might and resistance in the event of sanctions, even to the detriment of the Russian population itself. Health expenditure compared to gross product in the country is about half that of Europe, even below that of Belarus and Ukraine. Average income per capita in Russia has dropped by a third since 2013, according to the World Bank. But the country wants to become a sort of sanction-proof fortress: spending on the army has risen to the point of becoming the third highest in proportion to gross product among the main powers in the world, after Saudi Arabia and Israel. Meanwhile Moscow has reduced the public debt in foreign hands and raised sovereign reserves to a record $ 620 billion, cutting the US currency share to a minimum. Russia has also built a parallel payment system for its banks in Swift, the global financial communications network that the White House could block in response to an attack on Kiev. Washington would only have to target individual Russian banks, again imposing costs on their European counterparts. Moreover, China has also built a parallel network to Swift e now follows events with care. On Ukraine it will be seen whether the West is capable of paralyzing the economy of a great opponent. Or. maybe, not anymore.