Sanctions on Russia: Biden isolates Moscow from the Western financial system and accuses it of having initiated “an invasion of Ukraine”

Western sanctions have begun to fall on Russia after Vladimir Putin acknowledged the independence of the regions ukrainian from Donetsk and Luhansk, and announced the sending of “pacification” troops to those areas, which has been seen as the prologue to an invasion.

United States President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday a package of measures including “total lockdown sanctions” to two large Russian financial institutions, the Russian military bank and the VEB, the state bank that is responsible for supporting the development of the economy, managing the state debt and pension funds.

Biden announced complementary sanctions to hit Russia’s sovereign debt, “implying that we are cutting off the Russian government from Western finance“.

“Russia will not be able to make money from the West and will not be able to trade its debt in our markets or in European markets,” he said.

