Sanctions on Russia: Biden isolates Moscow from the Western financial system and accuses it of having initiated “an invasion of Ukraine”

BBC News

February 22, 2022

image source, EPA

Western sanctions have begun to fall on Russia after Vladimir Putin acknowledged the independence of the regions ukrainian from Donetsk and Luhansk, and announced the sending of “pacification” troops to those areas, which has been seen as the prologue to an invasion.

United States President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday a package of measures including “total lockdown sanctions” to two large Russian financial institutions, the Russian military bank and the VEB, the state bank that is responsible for supporting the development of the economy, managing the state debt and pension funds.

Biden announced complementary sanctions to hit Russia’s sovereign debt, “implying that we are cutting off the Russian government from Western finance“.

“Russia will not be able to make money from the West and will not be able to trade its debt in our markets or in European markets,” he said.

The president considered that the step taken by Putin was “the beginning of a Russian invasion” that amounted toand to a “flagrant violation of international law”.

“In short, Russia has just announced that it is taking a large part of Ukraine. In my opinion, it is establishing a reason to take more territory by force. This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, like (Putin) indicated, and asked permission to do so from his Duma”.

The US president also announced that from tomorrow sanctions will also be imposed on members of the families of the Russian elite.

Although he described Putin’s actions as “aggression”, Biden considered that a diplomatic solution is still possible. “There is still time to avoid a worst case scenario that will bring untold suffering to millions of people,” she said.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Some politicians in Germany are reluctant to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline due to the negative impact this would have on Europe’s economy.

Biden also celebrated that, based on coordination with the German government, Berlin has canceled its plans to approve the entry into operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which links Germany with Russia without going through Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move on Tuesday morning.

“It sounds technical, but it is a necessary administrative step so that there is no certification of the gas pipeline and, without this certification, the North yestream 2 cannot start trading“said the foreign minister.

The gas pipeline was completed in September 2021, but since then it has been paused, pending final certification from Germany and the European Union (EU), and in the midst of the severe energy crisis that has triggered gas prices throughout the continent. European.

The Nord Stream 2 has been a divisive project within the EU and for the government of United States, as some believe the pipeline will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and make Ukraine more vulnerable to invasion.

For his part, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s security council, said that Germany is shooting in the foot.

“German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked to suspend the certification of Nord Stream 2… well, welcome to the new world where Europeans will soon pay €2,000 for 1,000 cm3 of gas,” Medvedev wrote on Twitter.

More sanctions

The EU, for its part, announced that it will sanction the 351 deputies of the Russian Duma who voted on Tuesday in favor of recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics, as well as 27 natural and legal persons.

As explained by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, these are “people and entities that are playing a role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.”

Borrell also said the EU will focus on the ability of the Russian state and government to access European capital and financial markets and services.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The UK has sanctioned five banks and three Russian oligarchs in response to the latest maneuvers in Ukraine.

The United Kingdom also joined the battery of sanctions on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced sanctions against five Russian banks: Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and Black Sea Bank.

In addition, Johnson disclosed measures against three individuals: oligarchs Igor Rotenberg, Boris Rotenberg and Gennady Timchenko.

“Any assets they have in the UK will be frozen. The individuals concerned will be barred from entering here and we will ban any British individual and their entities from doing any business with them,” the prime minister said.

“This is the first leg, the first bombardment of what we are prepared to do and we have more sanctions ready to be implemented“, he added.