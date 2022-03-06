Sanctions: Samsung suspends shipments of phones and chips to Russia | Economy

Samsung Electronics has announced that it is suspending shipments of its products to Russia “due to current geopolitical events,” according to a statement issued by the company and collected by Bloomberg. The South Korean tech giant made this announcement after many companies, including Apple and Microsoft, took similar steps following the invasion of Ukraine. Samsung is the world’s largest memory chip maker and the leading seller of smartphones in Russia. “We continue to closely monitor this complex situation to consider next steps,” the company says.

Operating in Russia has become a challenge for outside companies, given the sanctions, the US ban on trading with the country’s central bank and the precipitous decline of the ruble. Shipments are also limited by flight restrictions. According to Bloomberg News, Samsung controls just over 30% of the market smartphones in Russia, which represents 4% of the turnover of the technology giant in this sector. In the Russian city of Kaluga the company has a television factory. Semiconductor sales in Russia account for less than 0.1% of Samsung Electronics’ profits, according to a report by Hana Financial Investment.

The trickle of Western corporations, sports organizations and multinationals cutting ties with Moscow has not stopped since the start of the war. South Korea, a US ally, announced this week that financial transactions with major Russian banks and their subsidiaries subject to US sanctions will be blocked. Samsung is also making donations to “actively support humanitarian efforts” to alleviate the problems faced by hundreds of thousands of refugees in the region. “Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected and our priority is to ensure the safety of all our employees and their families,” Samsung said in the statement.