Sanctions will test Russia’s ‘strength’ economy (Analysis)

(CNN) — Vladimir Putin has been waiting for the West.

Since 2014, when the United States and its Western allies imposed sanctions on Moscow following its annexation of Crimea and the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, Russia’s president has been trying to build an economy capable of withstanding much tougher sanctions.



This week, the West kept some of its sanctions power in reserve after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. Still, the measures announced by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom will test Russia’s “fortress economy.”

Fear of what sanctions might do sent Russian stocks down 33% on Thursday. They have since recouped some of those losses, but the ruble is still trading near record lows against the dollar and euro.

Russia’s $1.5 trillion economy is the 11th largest in the world, just behind South Korea. Since 2014, its gross domestic product has barely grown and its people have become poorer. The value of the ruble has also plummeted, reducing the value of the Russian economy by $800 billion.

During the same period, Moscow has tried to wean its oil-dependent economy off the dollar, limiting government spending and hoarding foreign currency.

Putin’s economic planners have tried to boost domestic production of certain goods by blocking equivalent products from abroad. Moscow, meanwhile, has amassed a $630 billion war chest in international reserves, a huge sum compared to most other countries.

David Lubin, an economist at Citi and an associate fellow at Chatham House, said “strength economics” requires building large foreign exchange reserves that can be spent if sanctions hit.

“Russia has followed this pattern assiduously,” he wrote recently.

Some of those reserves are already being deployed. The Russian central bank said on Thursday that it was intervening in currency markets to prop up the ruble. And this Friday, it said it was increasing the supply of bills to ATMs to meet the increased demand for cash. The Russian state news agency TASS reported that several banks had seen an increase in withdrawals since the invasion of Ukraine, particularly from foreign currency.

While amassing a war chest, Putin’s austere strategy has also limited economic growth, investment and productivity, and has prioritized state-owned companies over private companies. The incomes of ordinary Russians have fallen back to levels last seen in the early 2010s, and new foreign direct investment is minimal. Russia has also failed to diversify beyond oil and gas, leaving it highly exposed to swings in world commodity prices.

Taking the ‘fortress’

Less than 24 hours after Russian troops attacked Ukraine from the north, south and east, US President Joe Biden unveiled sweeping sanctions designed to hurt Russia’s economy and turn Putin into a “pariah.” international.

The US sanctions target Russia’s two largest financial institutions, Sberbank and VTB, and prevent them from processing payments through the US financial system. Russian state-owned companies will not be able to raise capital through US markets. The sanctions cover almost 80% of bank assets in Russia.

The United States is also trying to stymie Russian military and industrial companies by preventing them from buying critical technology, such as advanced computer chips.

The European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia and other countries announced their own sanctions against Russian companies and individuals, a coordinated action unprecedented in terms of its scope and potential economic impact. US, UK and EU officials went further on Friday and sanctioned Putin himself.

“I don’t think we’ve seen anything like this, and it’s much, much more severe than the 2014 sanctions,” said Iikka Korhonen, director of the Bank of Finland’s Institute for Emerging Economies and an expert on Russia’s banking and financial systems. .

Still, Russia has been preparing its economy for this moment. And with world oil prices of $100 a barrel generating huge amounts of revenue for the state, Moscow can ensure salaries and pensions are paid.

“They can get by for a while,” Korhonen said. “But the longer this goes on, it means growth will be slower.”

More sanctions?

The United States and the European Union have so far avoided targeting Russia’s huge oil and natural gas exports, and the coalition has been unable to reach a consensus on whether to isolate Moscow from SWIFT, a highly secure messaging network that connects to thousands of financial institutions around the world.

Some experts have argued that such measures should be considered now to deter Putin from further aggression. Ukraine has called for Russia to be removed from SWIFT, a call supported by Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and the UK, but resisted by other European countries, notably Germany.

Both measures could have a significant economic impact on the West. Natural gas prices are extremely high in Europe, and cutting off supply from Russia could drive them up. Reduced Russian crude exports would similarly increase oil and gasoline prices.

But with Russian troops advancing on the capital Kyiv, it’s a price some say the West should be willing to pay.

“We don’t have five years to slowly degrade the Russian economy. We need to do it now,” said Tyler Kustra, an assistant professor of politics and international relations at the University of Nottingham in England.

