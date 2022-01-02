Sanders and Al-Attiyah winners of motorcycles and cars, accident for Peterhansel – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

13.40 TRUCK – At km 240 the dominion of the Kamaz clan is confirmed: Karginov leads with 2’55 “over Sotniko and 4’45” over Nikolaev. Russian trio then to make hegemony.

13.38 CAR – A day to forget for the French Stephane Peterhansel (Audi Sport Team) who, after passing the 120 km measurement in second place, was the protagonist of a bad accident, crashing into the rear at km 153, and damaging the suspension for him, the Dakar, at least thinking about the final success, ends already here.

13.35 CAR – The stage success went to Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota Gazoo Racing) with a clear margin of 12.44 over the French Sebastien Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme) while the Czech Martin Prokop (Petrol Orlen Team) is third at 22.39.

13.08 TRUCK – We are at the passage of km 240 for heavy vehicles and the Russian Karginov, the spearhead of the Kamaz clan, always commands. In fact, in second and third position we find the Russians Sotnikov (+ 2’55 “) and Nikolaev (+ 4’45”).

13.05 CAR – The result is expected to be officially confirmed, but the Qatari Al Attiyah on Toyota has learned to win today’s special with a 12’07 “margin on the French Loeb of Bahrain Raid Xtreme and 21’21” on the Czech Prokop ( Orlen Team petrol).

13.03 QUAD – Lithuanian Laisvydas Kancius (Story Racing SRO) finished the second special stage in the lead and celebrates his first victory in the Dakar. The Lithuanian, seventh in his debut last year, beat the Russian Aleksandr Maksimov (Chyr Mari) by 9’39 ”. Pablo Copetti (Del Amo Motorsports / Yamaha Rally Team) got a bit lost after taking the lead up to km 239 and reached the finish line in third position with 10’11 ”delay.

12.39 OTHER CATEGORIES – Among the SSVs, the Polish Domzala leads with a 1’26 “margin over the Brazilian Luppi de Oliveira and 2’10” over the American Jones halfway through, while in the light prototypes the American Quintero is at the top at km 240 with 5’17 ”advantage over the Belgian De Mevius.

12.36 TRUCKS – As for heavy vehicles, Kamaz clan dominates: Karginov commands with a margin of 3’39 “over Sotnikov and 5’16” over Nikolaev. A Russian hegemony in all respects.

12.33 QUAD – There are also the first arrivals in this category, with the Lithuanian Kancius (Story Racing SRO) leading with 9’39 “ahead of the Russian Maksimov (Chyr Mari) and 10’11” over the American Copetti (Del Amo Motorsports / Yamaha Rally Team). Only four quads have crossed the finish line so far.

12.30 CAR – Al Attiyah (Toyota) is first at the arrival of this first stage B of the Dakar. The Qatari precedes the French Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme) by 12’07 ”and the Czech Prokop (Petrol Orlen Team) by 21’21”. However, we will have to wait for Carlos Sainz and Ekstrom of Team Audi who could give a different meaning to the classification.

11.59 CAR – The Qatari Al-Attiyah on Toyota is very close to winning the first stage B of this Dakar. The Toyota standard bearer precedes the French Loeb (Bahrain Raid Xtreme) 12’04 ”and the Saudi Seaian (Mini) by 14’22”. However, we are awaiting the steps of the Audi.

11.55 QUAD – At the 299th km the Lithuanian Kancius of Story Racing SRO is in command with 10’08 “ahead of Russian Maksimov and 10’12” over Chilean Enrico. The American Copetti, who had dominated the scene so far, is fourth at 11’18 “from the top.

11.22 CAR – At km 240 Nasser Al-Attiyah still in command with 1:48 on Mattias Ekstrom and 6:28 on Al Rahji, fourth at 6:47 Carlos Sainz sr.

10.58 MOTO – DANIEL SANDERS WINS THE INTERNSHIP! The Australian led Pablo Quintanilla 2:27 and Matthias Walkner 8:31. Fourth position for Mason Klein at 8:44. After a good second part of the stage, Danilo Petrucci goes back to 13th place, but with a gap of 24:59 from the top

10.43 CAR – ATTENTION! PROBLEMS FOR STEPHANE PETERHANSEL! The winner of the last edition is stationary on the track with the damaged car. Everything ok for driver and co-driver, but the accident meant that his Audi could not continue!

10.35 CAR – Nasser Al-Attiyah remains on the summit as the 200 km pass with 1:01 on Mattias Ekstrom and 5:23 on Yazeed Al-Rajhi

10.30 BIKE – We are approaching the end of the stage. After 280km Daniel Sanders remains on top with 1:48 on Pablo Quintanilla and 5:39 on Mason Klein. Danilo Petrucci climbs to 12th position at 20:50, while Ricky Brabec and Kevin Benavides collapse with almost half an hour of gap

10.01 CAR – Nasser Al-Attiyah always at the top of the 160km with 45 seconds on Mattia Ekstrom and 4:32 on Yasir Seaidan, waiting for Stephane Peterhansel

9.59 QUAD – Pablo Copetti keeps 47 seconds ahead of Laisvydas Kancius, while in third place we find Aleksandr Maksimov at 3:12

9.57 BIKE – We are now in the final stages of the stage, Daniel Sanders is in command at km 280 with 1:48 on Pablo Quintanilla, but there are still several steps missing

9.33 QUAD – Pablo Copetti always on the top with 1:20 on Laisvydas Kancius, waiting for the passage of all the quads

9.31 CAR – At the passage of 121 km Nasser Al-Attiyah closes the lead with 6 seconds on Stephane Peterhansel and 27 on Mattias Ekstrom.

9.28 BIKE – At the passage of the 240th km always at the top Daniel Sanders who extends to 47 seconds on Pablo Quintanilla, third Sam Sunderland at 1:28. Danilo Petrucci touched the detection of the 200 km with a gap of 15:24

9.01 CAR – The first drivers have passed to the detection of km 79, with Sebastien Loeb at the top with 34 seconds on Yazeed Al-Rajhi and 1:17 on Gilles de Villiers. Fourth Nani Roma at 1:30

9.00 QUAD – at 160 km Pablo Copetti proceeds with 2:52 on Alexander Giroud and 4:41 on Manuel Andujar

8.59 BIKE – While the first protagonists are reaching the 240th km, the ranking remains updated to 200th with Daniel Sanders with 18 seconds on Pablo Quintanilla and 20 on Josè Barreda Bort. Danilo Petrucci passed the 160th with a delay of 13:49

8.32 QUAD – At km 121, Pablo Copetti commands with 47 seconds on Alexander Giroud and 1:26 on Laisvydas Kancius

8.30 BIKES – At km 200 Daniel Sanders always on top but heavily overpowers Pablo Quintanilla at 18 seconds. Third Josè Barreda Bort at 20, while Sam Sunderland is in fourth position at 40 seconds. Danilo Petrucci passed the 121st km with a gap of 10:33 from the summit.

8.00 BIKE – At km 160 Daniel Sanders always commands with 46 seconds on Sam Sunderland and 1:13 on Pablo Quintanilla. Fourth Kevin Benavides at 1:45. Danilo Petrucci, at the moment, has passed the detection of the 79th km with a delay of 8:39

7.20 BIKES – The second day of action for the Dakar 2022 has officially started. The bikes are already in action from 5.25 am Italian and, at the moment, at km 121 sees Daniel Sanders (Gas Gas) at the top with 5 seconds of margin on Kevin Benavides (Red Bull KTM) and 19 on Sam Sunderland (Gas Gas). Danilo Petrucci (KTM), on the other hand, has yet to reach the bearing of the 79th km

7.00 Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE of stage 1B of the Dakar 2022.

The program of today’s stage – The chronicle of the first stage (motorcycle) – The chronicle of the first stage (car) – The chronicle first stage (quad) – The chronicle first stage (truck)

Hello and welcome back to LIVE LIVE of the first stage B of the Dakar 2022, the most famous rally raid in the world. After the prologue that opened the dances, this will get serious in every sense to put together everything that needs to be done and hunt for the El Dorado.

A special set in the North of Saudi Arabia which will have its departure and destination in Hail, where between rocky scenarios and rock painting characterize the place. The sand, of course, will not be lacking and the driver-navigator combination will be important in order not to get lost and reach the finish line without aggravation or penalties.

Among the motorcycles the Australian Daniel Sanders, having warmed up the engines in the saddle of his GasGas, will want to confirm the speed of the first exit, like the Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) and the biker from Botswana, Ross Branch (Yamaha). But beware of the KTM patrol with the standard bearers Kevin Benavides, Matthias Walkner and Toby Price ready to bite the prey. Talking about KTM inevitably leads to the reference of Danilo Petrucci. A rookie approach to the Dakar tormented for the former MotoGP rider: the initial positivity at Covid had caused fear of the worst, but then everything was put behind him. Once on the saddle of Team Tech3’s 450 Rally Factory Replica, Petrucci will be the special observer in Italy.

As far as cars are concerned, the Toyota and Audi challenge was felt. The Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah showed clear signs of vitality in yesterday’s 19 km, but watch out for two expert foxes like Carlos Sainz and Stefan Peterhansel that will be able to exploit a futuristic means. We will see some good ones. Quads, trucks, light prototypes, side-by-side and the Open category will complete the picture.

OA Sport will offer you the LIVE LIVE text of the first stage B of the Dakar 2022, the most famous rally raid in the world: news in real time and constant updates. We will provide you with the first updates starting at 07.00 Italian time. Have fun!

Photo: Florent Gooden / LPS