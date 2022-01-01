Sports

Sanders wins the prologue of the Dakar, Petrucci 23rd

With the prologue of Jeddah the curtain has risen on the 44th edition of the Dakar, which will come alive tomorrow. In today’s test of only 19 km the fastest of the group was Daniel Sanders, author of the reference in 55’30. The GasGas rider got the better of Pablo Quintanilla’s Honda, forced to deal with a one-minute gap, while Ross Branch’s Yamaha is in third position, 1m55 behind the top. As you can see, the gaps are so small that the Benavides KTM is only two minutes away from the lead.

The prologue therefore sees four different manufacturers in the top positions, while Matthias Walkner reaches the top five followed by Van Beveren and Sam Sunderland.

As for our standard bearers, the fastest was Danilo Petrucci. Today the rider from Terni finished the prologue in 23rd position, accusing 7’30 ”from the top. It was not necessary to take risks and attack, considering that the Raid has not even started. But tomorrow we will start to get serious.

1

Daniel Sanders

GasGas

55’30 “

2

Pablo Quintanilla

Honda

+1 “00

3

Ross Branch

Yamaha

+ 1’55 “

4

Kevin Benavides

KTM

+ 2’00 “

5

Matthias Walkner

KTM

+ 2’35 “

6

Adrien van Beveren

Yamaha

+ 2’40 “

7

Sam Sunderland

GasGas

+ 2’55 “

8

Toby Price

KTM

+ 2’55 “

9

Joan Barreda

Honda

+ 3’00 “

10

Andrew Short

Yamaha

+ 3’00 “

