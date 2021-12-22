Sandisk SSD and HDD at unmissable prices from Amazon! Discounts up to 50%!

Amazon is always at the forefront when it comes to offers and with this article we inform you that the e-commerce giant has reserved, for this end of the year, a multitude of discounts on a series of SanDisk-branded hard drives, SSDs and USB sticks. Among the proposals, however, there are also several solutions of another large brand specialized in data archiving, Western Digital, more commonly known as WD.

As usual, when Amazon puts in place specific promotions like these, the discounts reach very high percentages and you can see it by examining the memory card SanDisk Extreme in 256GB Micro SDXC, whose price of 86.99 € is plummeted to € 44.29, giving you the opportunity to buy it at a figure that is very close to the absolute minimum. In this case, we are talking about a memory designed for devices capable of recording video at high resolution and at a high bitrate, therefore perfect for high-end drones and smartphones.

In the packaging is SD adapter present, so you can also use it in those devices that still use the larger format. As mentioned, the performance of this card is really good. The reading speed reaches 160 Mb / sec, while the writing speed stops at 90 Mb / sec. These values ​​will allow the device not only to record videos at full resolution without jerks, but also to open applications faster in the case of an entry level smartphone.

Furthermore, the SanDisk Extreme it is built and tested to work in extreme conditions. Indeed it is waterproof and resists shocks and X-rays, thus eliminating the risk of losing data if it gets out of hand. In this regard, the security of your files will also be guaranteed by Rescue Pro Deluxe, a software that will allow you to easily recover data deleted by mistake or following a problem with the memory unit. Thanks to Amazon, therefore, you will be able to buy this excellent memory at practically half the price, a saving that you can take advantage of to lighten the expense of the wallet or to buy 2 cards, in order to have an alternative storage space on which to rely.

In short, even Amazon, as well as a bit of all e-commerce, is doing everything to try to give you what you need for this Christmas without spending a fortune. As usual, the products we report are not the only ones on offer, which is why we suggest you visit the dedicated page to discover all the storage components and choose the one that best suits your needs. Finally, we remind you that if you are further looking for discounts, there is no better place than ours four Telegram channels dedicated to offers, where we will offer you in real time all the best promotions related to Offers, Hardware & Tech, Apparel and Sports and Chinese products. Happy shopping!

»Click here to discover the Amazon SanDisk and WD offers«

More Amazon Christmas offers

Follow us and always stay informed on the best offers!