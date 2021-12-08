Sandokan with Can Yaman and Luca Argentero news: “a private island” for filming

Luca Bernabei, the CEO of Lux Vide, talks about the fiction he is producing including Blanca And Doc, series that are having great success and with the arrival of Raoul Bova to Don Matteo “change everything”. But Sandokan the series that has an investment of 30 million?

To “La Repubblica”, Benabei, revealed that Sandokan, with Can Yaman and Luca Argentero, “is in the hands of Scott Rosenbaum, who made The shield. We would like to have an American and an Italian director direct the series, it is demanding from a budget point of view, it is close to 30 million euros.“.

They are also trying to figure out how to shoot scenes at sea in suggestive places like Malaysia and Indonesia due to Covid.

“You can’t go to Malaysia and you can’t go to Indonesia either. The idea is to rent an island to create the bubble and do everything there. After Christmas the inspections start and we will find out what will happen“.

So the shots will come, Covid permitting, in the spring since the post inspections Christmas they suggest a reorganization of work. Above all, the search for locations will not be easy even if, as announced, many scenes will be shot in the studios of Lux Vide in Formello.

Luca Bernabei’s idea would be the one that, for years, has been using “L’isola dei Famosi”, that is, “renting a small atoll”. So filming could get married in Honduras where is it customary to use the islands for the exclusive use of reality shows, TV series and films? This has not yet been confirmed but international productions mostly choose i Caribbean. Also for an economic factor.

Or it will be the Fiji as for Cast away, movie with Tom Hanks, which was shot on the island of Monuriki?

in the meantime the full cast is still a mystery we only know the two protagonists Can Yaman and Luca Argentero announced just a year ago followed by the arrival of the Turkish actor in Italy. The showrunner: Scott Rosenbaum.

Eyes remain on Lady Marianna: will it be Italian or foreign? The film will be made in English language and then dubbed in several languages ​​as well as in Italian for Raiuno.

Luca Bernabei he underlined how the production of the series is very expensive and how the Lux earn from sales around the world.

This is why their series aim at stories with “strong characters” to win over an international audience such as Doc, Blanca but also Don Matteo.

For this too Sandokan provides a revised script and this time it seems that the focus will be a woman “Lady Marianna” (as he had already announced several times last year). But still no anticipation about her, so many rumors and denials. We have very good actresses maybe we will focus again on Made Italy having in the cast already an international Sandokan. Maybe? We are awaiting confirmation.