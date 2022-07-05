Sandra Araguás and David Guirao visit the castle of Loarre in an illustrated album

Huesca writer Sandra Araguás is a very special case: he has founded a publishing house just for his textsHeadless, and now has published more than twenty books: essentially stories for children and adults, direct stories, full of magic, with Huesca echoes on occasion, but marked by fun, poetry and surprise.

Each of his stories is illustrated by different cartoonistswith Vicky de Sus at the head, but she always chooses Spanish or Aragonese artists such as, among others, Alberto Gamón or David Guirao.

The story ‘El Caballero de Loarre’ has just appeared, with his text and illustrations by David Guirao. Sandra says: “For ten years I worked as a guide in Huesca, and Loarre and its castle was one of the destinations that I most enjoyed teaching about,” says Sandra.

“I know the castle by heart and to make this album I wanted David Guirao to feel it was his too. That’s why, before starting to work, we went together and went through it all. I explained to David all the secrets and nooks and crannies of the castle. The illustrations are very realistic. for that previous work,” he adds.

“David has done an impressive job, full of details, that perfectly reflects the castle for those who already know it and that will make those who do not know it want to go,” he says. Loarre has inspired films and has been the setting for filming such as ‘Valentina’ or ‘El reyno de los cielos’, and has been portrayed by many writers, including Ramón J. Sender and Manuel Benito.

Sandra Araguás explains her intentions as follows: “The story, the plot? I’ve tried to make it a agile, funny story, that went through the whole castlethat there be some mystery and, above all, with a ending that surprised readers and to the world of chivalry”. And indeed, in “the morning of the jousting in the castle of Loarre, the knights are dressing up”, and suddenly a young squire, Pedro, realizes that the sword has disappeared of his lord, the king.

And begins his pilgrimage in search of the suspect throughout a story with repetitions and parallels. “Great knight who has taken you for a ride.” They tell him, at the outset, and he replies: “I’ll fight a duel with him!”

Then, character by character, he fine-tunes more and more. And in the search for him, thanks to the expertise of David Guirao, the reader lives a real adventure in the corridors, the dungeons, the towers, the church, the weapons room, the parade ground, the well, the kitchens or the king’s pavilion.

Walk through the interiors

“The book is a illustrated album and we were very aware that the castle was going to become another character in the book, and we had to represent it on each of its pages, illustrate each corner… We wanted each reader to be able to travel to that time when they read the book. the castle lived in all its splendor”, explains David Guirao, a well-established illustrator who has worked with numerous authors: Ana Alcolea, Daniel Nesquens, Pepe Serrano, David Lozano, etc. “We also had a added difficulty, because the story contains a lot of dialogue and a very measured composition had to be made to balance background, figure and text”, he clarifies.

“Upon reading the book, readers will discover that there are different graphic languages. This poses a small risk to the reader, because we force read it with a very open mindbut we know that the current reader is very accustomed to this harmony of different languages”. Not only that: Guirao leaves behind an enigmatic character here and there, dressed in dark.

“The aim of the book is for the reader to have fun reading, to play with all the clues and details that the route offers and, of course, as Sandra Araguás says, they will want to go up to the castle and enjoy one of the most impressive places on our earth“, concludes the illustrator.

‘The Knight of Loarre’ will be presented this Thursday in Huesca.