Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt share at least 1 close ‘friend’ in common

ads

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock are two of Hollywood’s most beloved and enduring stars. Both actors have weathered significant personal controversy to emerge triumphant, starring in hit after hit. While Bullock and Pitt are contemporaries, they’ve only shared the screen once before, which is all the more impressive considering they both share a close connection to fellow actress Jennifer Aniston. Interestingly, his shared friendship with Aniston isn’t the only Hollywood connection Bullock and Pitt share.

Sandra Bullock is good friends with Jennifer Aniston

Bullock and Aniston’s friendship dates back to around 2014, when they spent time together at a dinner hosted by superstar Gwyneth Paltrow. According to Us Weekly, Bullock and Aniston knew each other well before that occasion. And once they started talking, they realized how much they had in common. A source told the publication that “everything really clicked,” noting that the two stars “bonded about where they were in life and what it was like to be a woman in Hollywood.”

Interestingly, Bullock and Aniston dated the same man. Actor Tate Donovan dated Bullock for four years before beginning an affair with Aniston. In recent years, Bullock and Aniston have spoken glowingly to the press. Bullock repeatedly praises her friend’s authenticity.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston remained good friends after their divorce in 2005

Of course, long before Bullock and Aniston established their close friendship, the Friends The star was deeply involved with Brad Pitt. Aniston and Pitt were married for five years before their 2005 split made headlines. Both Pitt and Aniston found love with other people. But it seems that the two never lost their genuine affection for each other.

In recent years, Pitt has been seen attending events hosted by Aniston, with insiders claiming that Pitt and Aniston have maintained a close friendship despite their painful divorce. Earlier in 2021, Aniston opened up about his friendship with Pitt, stating, according to Entertainment Tonight, “Brad and I are friends, we’re friends.”

Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt star in a new movie

From left to right: Sandra Bullock | Karwai Tang/WireImage, right: Brad Pitt | Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston isn’t the only connection Pitt and Bullock share. The two stars, who share the screen in the next action movie Bullet train, They are also close friends with fellow Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney. According to Metro, Bullock and Pitt actually have a very friendly relationship behind the scenes and have bonded over their mutual friendships with Clooney, as well as English actress Cate Blanchett.

Bullock has also consistently praised Pitt’s acting skills and professionalism. He opened up to USA Today about Pitt’s contributions to his film. The lost City, a film where he appeared in a small role. “You just realize (that Brad Pitt is) a movie star and a great actor for a reason: because he works very, very hard,” Bullock said. “He brought a work ethic that was pretty amazing.” Recalling the difficult filming conditions, Bullock said: “He brought his professionalism and it’s Brad Pitt because he’s amazing.” Fans who love both Bullock and Pitt can watch them at Bullet traindebuting in theaters on August 5, 2022.

RELATED: ‘The Lost City’: Why did Brad Pitt return for that surprising mid-credits scene?

ads