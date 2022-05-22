Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum met because of a fight between their daughters Laila and Everly | Famous

The action film, which also features the participation of Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe, plunges us into a fun adventure in the jungle after the kidnapping of the novelist Loretta (Bullock) and the risky rescue action of Alan (Tatum).

Much of the filming of the film directed by Aaron and Adam Nee took place in the Dominican Republic, where Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum were able to deal with a dramatic situation that united their lives some time ago.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum met for a fight

Movie awards, red carpets, galas, parties and other events are ideal for Hollywood stars to cross paths.

What really got Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum talking, though, was they agreed on the address of their daughters’ preschool.

In an interview for ‘The New York Times’, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum recalled how they met.

“We met through drama, in the preschool principal’s office,” Sandra explained.

The reason for the management’s attention was nothing less than a fight between Laila, daughter of Sandra Bullock, whom he adopted in 2015, and Everly, daughter of Channing Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

“We were called because Everly and Laila were trying to dominate each other, and we prayed that it was the other’s daughter who caused the damage.”

While Bullock joked a bit that there is still a bit of “post-traumatic stress” tied to this experience, Channing played along and expressed that he blocked the entire situation from his mind.

Fortunately, this fight was left behind in the relationship of Laila, 10, and Everly, 8, since thanks to the filming of ‘The Lost City’, the little ones were able to live together in the Dominican Republic and realize that they could be very good friends .

“That’s the reason we made this movie. [The Lost City], so they could have a long COVID-safe playdate. We even take motorcycles there. The only thing that mattered to us was that Everly and Laila were having the time of their lives.”

After commenting on this anecdote, the Oscar winner pointed out that although her daughter’s fight with Channing was the first time that she and the actor lived together more, when they actually met it was at one of their birthday parties when Tatum was not so acquaintance.

“Actually though, I think we first met at my birthday party. You were a plus-one”, Sandra expressed.

Channing corroborated this memory and even added that Bullock was the first celebrity he met.

“That’s right, I think that was my first week in Hollywood. You were the first celebrity I met… Personally, I had a great time. I was a kid from Florida, basically not even an actor at the time. I was still just a model, and I made it to his party!”