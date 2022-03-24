Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum ran into each other in the principal’s office after the girls got into a fight

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum had real-life drama long before they co-starred in the new action-adventure flick The Lost City. (Look the following video).

The two, they said, had been called into the preschool principal’s office because their daughters were arguing. The school simply wanted to know how the children could make a breakthrough.

On “The Late Late Show with,” Tatum explained, “We have two very strong-willed girls… james corden” Wednesday.

A day after Bullock says it was another “fight,” he gets a call from the school wondering if he’ll have to call Tatum or his ex-wife Jenna Dewan to deal with the conflicting kids again.

But the school has come up with a new solution: challenge the two girls to a contest to see who can be nicer to the other.

“So it was like bringing little glasses of Dixie water,” Bullock said.

Bullock’s daughter Lily and Tatum’s daughter Everly are now a few grades out of preschool, so maybe their rivalry will finally be Water Under the Bridge.